Riot reveals "perfect" number of Valorant agents they plan to release

There might be only 12 agents in Valorant now, but Riot are shooting high. They are in for the long haul, with the hopes of releasing dozens of new agents over the next few years to hit their “perfect” number.

There’s not much variety in Valorant agents right now. With only 12 to choose, there’s a limited number of compositions you can make. When you look at pro play, it’s even lower, given agents like Cypher and Omen are pretty much must-picks.

However, in the near future, that might not be the case. Riot have already said they are pushing to release six agents a year ⁠— one with every act. So far, they’ve hit that mark with Reyna and Killjoy. A third is on the way in a month.

They are planning on continuing that for as long as the game exists, although there’ll be a time where they might slow down. There’s one range of numbers on Valorant devs’ lips that would be the perfect amount of agents for their game: 50-60.

“The perfect agent roster balance...honestly I think we'll start to understand how flexible the agent roster is as we inject more in, so I don't think we can say ‘100 is crazy’ or ‘100 is great.’ Personally I think ~50-60 feels about right ⁠— let's say 5 per role,” developer ‘Pwyff’ told players on Reddit on September 10.

At a rate of six a year, it’ll take Riot approximately six to eight years to hit that mark of 50-60 agents. It’s an easier goal than Siege’s 100 operators (currently at 57, releasing four a year), but still a relatively daunting task when you consider the sheer volume of it.

Given Riot has developed over 150 champions for League of Legends, you’d think there’d be some inspiration drawn from there. Ironically though, Riot aren’t exactly modelling their agent system on League of Legends. Instead, they’re looking towards Dota 2.

The two MOBAs have deviated slightly in how they create champions and heroes respectively, and the Valorant devs prefer the flexibility of Dota 2 over League for their own game.

“Dota 2 is a great example to me, because each unit is unique, but drafting at the highest levels is about building the right toolbox (or so I think from my armchair),” Pwyff stated.

“If you have a good, winning strategy, you can draft the S-tier hero for that strategy, but if it's banned, you start picking up the A and B-tier heroes who, when put together, can still do that function. If Valorant is more like that, I can see it supporting a much larger ecosystem of agents.”

This plan also buys into potentially a draft system coming down the line, with unique agent picks and bans. While Pwyff didn’t explicitly mention that, with the system he was describing, if Riot implemented it one-for-one, that’s how it’d turn out.

Given they’ve made recent balancing decisions, like the huge Sage nerfs on Patch 1.07, based on freeing up space to release future agents in certain categories, it makes sense.

If Riot are going to be in for the long run, they best start building their cast of characters far and wide, which will only add to the game’s strategic depth.