Riot reveals star-studded broadcast team for VCT Americas Valorant League

Riot Games has announced its broadcast crew for the 2023 VCT Americas League, including some familiar faces, stars, and surprise guests.

The cast features some members from previous North American events, including Mimi ‘aEvilcat’ Wermcrantz, Arten ‘Ballatw’ Esa, Brennon ‘Bren’ Hook, Doug ‘EsportsDoug’ Cortez, Rivington ‘Riv’ Bisland III, Josh ‘Sideshow’ Wilkinson, Alex ‘Vansilli’ Nguyen as casters and analysts alongside James ‘Dash’ Patterson, Sue ‘Smix’ Lee and Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez as hosts.

A surprise appearance on the cast list is Wyatt River, who has made content around Valorant in the form of podcasts and has worked with professional teams in the past, but has not appeared on any Riot Games broadcasts before.

Also in the talent announcement were four featured guests which include Sean Gares, a former Valorant casters and head coach of 100 Thieves, Mirna ‘athxna’ Noureldin of CLG Red, Benita ‘bENITA’ Novshadian of Shopify Rebellion and Melanie ‘meL’ Capone of Version1. The announcement also teased more featured guests that have yet to be announced.

VCT Americas Valorant League talent announced

Some of the names on the broadcast roster have been a part of other Riot Game’s esports broadcasts before, like Dash and Riv.

Riv was a longtime caster of the League of Legends Championship Series and Dash was the desk host for the league as well before Riot declined to re-sign him for the 2023 season.

Most of the announced crew have been on other top-tier esports broadcasts in other titles like Overwatch and Counter-Strike.

The entire crew has worked on North American Valorant broadcasts in the past and has represented the region on international broadcasts as well for Masters and Champions events.

VCT Americas Valorant League fans will see the broadcast talent back on their screens on April 1 as the first match day for the competition starts off.