 Riot respond to criticism about "women only" tournaments for Valorant - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Riot respond to criticism about “women only” tournaments for Valorant

Published: 24/Feb/2021 14:42

by Lauren Bergin
Viper_Valorant_devs_respond_to_backlash_over_VCT_Game_Changers
Riot Games

Share

Riot Games Valorant Champions Tour

Riot Games’ newest addition to the Valorant Champions Tour is VCT Game Changers, a competition for women and marginalized genders. Howver, the announcement was met with a portion of criticism, prompting a response from the devs.

As Valorant’s esports scene continues to grow, Riot have clarified that they’re looking to extend the competitive experience to people who often find themselves on the periphery.

VCT Game Changers is a Valorant tournament dedicated to women and other marginalized genders, and while many have come out in support of the tournament, others have questioned the move to host a separate event that excludes male players specifically.

Riot’s devs, however, have hit back at criticism regarding the tournament and have offered further clarification on the motives behind Game Changers.

Riot explain VCT tournament

VCT_Gamechangers_Announced
Riot Games
Riot’s devs have defended VCT Game Changers, Valorant’s newest competition.

After the thread dedicated to discussing Game Changers started to receive some mixed responses, several members of the Riot development team clarified their stance.

Valorant’s Insights & Strategy dev Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm shed some light on the philosophy behind the competition. They highlight that “the goal of this program is not to divide genders in competitive play, but rather to support the communities of women who exist in Valorant and highlight incredible players of those communities.”

A second response came from Head of Video Production Nathan ‘R3DALERT’ H, who clarified that “Going pro is a very different prospect for people who aren’t men. It’s important to create an avenue that is free from at least some of the social and political forces marginalized groups face.”

reyna valorant twitter trend
Riot Games
Reyna is just one of Valorant’s many strong-willed female Agents.

This response comes relatively close to a promise from fellow developer Aeneia that Riot are taking issues with sexism and gender-based abuse seriously, and are planning to take action in the near future.

The Valorant Champions Tour: Game Changers kicks off in March, first in North America. The prize pool will match that of the Ignition Series, and runs alongside the main body of the Valorant Champions Tour circuit.

Valorant

How to watch Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1: Stream, Schedule, Teams, more

Published: 24/Feb/2021 11:15 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 11:18

by Joe Craven
Twitch / Riot Games

Share

Twitch Rivals

Valorant’s Twitch Rivals Series 1 event gets underway on February 24, with a host of popular streamers and content creators taking part. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event unfold live on Twitch, as well as the schedule, teams and more. 

  • Matches start on February 24 at 3PM PST/6PM EST/11PM GMT, Finals on March 10
  • $50,000 Prize Pool
  • Team captains include aceu, fearitself, and sonii

Twitch Rivals tournaments have become common in a number of esports, including Warzone and Apex Legends. Valorant is now joining those titles, with Series 1 kicking off on February 24.

The next Twitch Rivals Valorant tournament will feature eight teams, battling it out for a $50,000 prize pool.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Stream

The stream will be live in its entirety on the official Twitch Rivals’ channel, which you can watch below.

As with other Twitch Rivals events, fans can expect the individuals competing to be broadcasting their gameplay on their own channels. So, if you want to watch a particular POV, it’ll be best to track down the individual and go from there.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Schedule

The action kicks off on Wednesday, February 24. The stream will begin at 3PM PST/ 6PM EST/ 11PM GMT/ 10AM AEDT. Note that, depending on your time zone, the tournament may actually kick off on the morning of February 25.

The schedule for the next few weeks is below:

  • February 24 – Group Stage Day 1.
  • March 3 – Group Stage Day 2 & Quarterfinals.
  • March 10 – Semifinals & finals.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Teams and Team Captains

There are a number of prominent streamers and content creators taking part. These include acue, fearitself and sonii, who will captain squads. They are joined as captains by moczy, quarterjade, ray__c, ploo and tiffae.

Former Valorant and CS:GO pro players TenZ, n0thing and seangares are also featured.

The full list of teams participating in the Series 1 Group Stages is listed below:

Valorant Twitch Rivals
Twitch
The teams and their captains, in full.

Valorant Twitch Rivals Series 1 Format

The format will be Round Robin to begin with, before progressing into an elimination playoff. The full format, as described by Twitch, is as follows:

Day 1-2 will feature a group stage with 4 teams in each group playing a Round Robin tournament format. Each team will play two matches on day 1 and 1 match on day 2, until each team has played each other team in their group. All matches are Best of 3. The top 3 teams from each group will advance to a 6-team Playoff bracket starting on Day 2, with the bottom team from each group being eliminated. The 1st place team from each group will receive a bye to the Semifinals on Day 3, while the other 4 teams will play in the Quarterfinals on Day 2.

We will, of course, keep this page updated with new information as it becomes available, and with the tournament results and standings when it gets underway.