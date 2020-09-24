Riot investigating issues with Valorant hitboxes and movement inaccuracy

Riot Games is investigating gameplay issues with Valorant’s hitboxes and movement that the community has been reporting, as the devs continue to iron out some of the more pressing concerns in their tactical shooter.

Since the beta, players have encountered hitbox issues, some with specific Agents but often in general gameplay. In Riot’s latest iteration of their ‘Ask Valorant’ series, the devs have zeroed-in on the next phases of development to concentrate their efforts.

Problems with “reliability and consistency of combat” are going to be addressed. More specifically, it will involve finding solutions for hitbox clarity, the state of movement as it pertains to “readability & predictability,” as well as finding a middle ground for when players with different pings play in the same game.

This has the potential to directly impact major facets of Valorant that deals with how the tactical shooter behaves in the pivotal moments of a match.

“Over the past couple months, we noticed some less than inspiring trends on perceptions of shooting reliability (namely, declining positive sentiment around ‘My bullets reliably hit targets when I expect them to’), so that prompted us to dig deeper,” Riot wrote in their Q&A.

This led them to take up a consensus of the most common findings players attributed to Valorant’s problems.

“Players said (broadly) that shooting felt reliable and consistent the vast majority of the time," they explained. "However, there was also clear room for improvement.

“They highlighted these opportunities for improving reliability in combat: increasing hitbox clarity, improving readability and predictability of states of movement inaccuracy, and minimizing the difference in gameplay feel across different ping conditions.”

While there aren’t any dates for when players can expect any such improvements, identifying the problems is the first big step to devising a solution.

“We’re now in the process of digging into each one of these, while also trying to build a more holistic picture of gameplay reliability,” the company said.

Riot intends to combine “player sentiment, gameplay analytics, and a deep technical analysis” of Valorant’s system to keep building better versions of their game.