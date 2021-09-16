Riot Games packages Valorant, League of Legends, TFT, and more in new client launcher

Riot Games revealed a new client launcher for their growing library of titles, which will let players access Valorant, League of Legends, TeamFight Tactics, and more under one program.

This is the next step for Riot to bring their games in one place. The studio known for League of Legends has steadily released new titles over the past few years.

With the exception of TeamFight Tactics’ release within League of Legends’ client, most titles come packaged with their own launcher. The studio is now making it possible to access all of those game clients under one roof.

New Riot Client for Valorant, League release date

The new Riot Client that’ll house everything from Valorant to Legends of Runeterra will start to release on September 20 and roll out to worldwide players on October 4.

While they plan to launch the client in the coming weeks, Riot will keep an eye on the program’s stability before launching it to wider audiences. There could be delays if issues arise.

Riot Client first look preview

The company gave a sneak peek for the new Riot Client that will have different landing pages for individual titles with slick animations for each.

This is where you can keep up-to-date with news and updates for Valorant, League, etc. as it comes out.

Riot Client download details

This new launcher technically won’t replace anything you already have on your desktop.

All Riot games are already using this multi-game client, it’s just that the company is simply giving it a UI update while actually making different titles accessible from the same place.

For players that prefer to get into Valorant or League, for example, simply using their desktop shortcuts, you’ll still be able to do that. Additionally, every game-specific client will remain unchanged, with players having the option to switch to the new Riot Client.

Riot didn’t reveal any storage specifics, but said that the new client will take “almost the same amount of space our other game launchers take today.”

Riot Client and Vanguard

You do not have to download Valorant’s Vanguard anti-cheat software with the new Riot Client.

While you’ll see Valorant’s landing page in the new launcher, you only have to download the anti-cheat if you choose to download the FPS title.

Other than that, players don’t really have to take any action as the new Riot Client rolls out later in the year.