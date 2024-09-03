Riot Games to increase regional prices up to 70% for purchases in LoL, Valorant, & more

The prices of virtual currencies in Riot Games titles like League of Legends and Valorant are set to increase in select regions.

In a news post on Riot Games’ website, the developer revealed that, starting on September 18, prices for its virtual currency across all its games would be adjusted.

Depending on your region, you may either have to pay more or less for your in-game purchases, whether it be Valorant Points, Riot Points from LoL, etc.

These changes are due to the changing global economy, with Riot explaining, “[W]e sometimes need to adjust our pricing to account for shifts in exchange rates and local economies.”

An important thing to note is that before these changes go live, Riot Games is offering bonus currency on in-client purchases, but only in the regions where prices are increasing.

Here are all the price changes depending on the game and your region.

League of Legends PC & Teamfight Tactics

Riot Games

Americas Brazil: +20% Canada: No change Chile: -6% LATAM regions with prices in USD: -11% Mexico: -9% Peru: -12% USA: No change Unlisted regions: No change



Asia-Pacific & OCE Australia: +5% Hong Kong: +13% India: -4% Japan: +7% Korea: +14% Malaysia: +23% New Zealand: +7% Philippines: +40% Taiwan: +33% Thailand: +7% Vietnam: +41% Unlisted regions: No change



Europe & MENA CIS regions with prices in EUR: +13% Czech Republic: -9% Hungary: +7% Poland: -4% Romania: +8% Turkey: +24% Ukraine: +73% Unlisted regions: No change



Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games

Americas Brazil: +14% Canada: No change Chile: +7% Colombia: -16% Mexico: -8% LATAM regions with prices in USD: +12% USA: No change Unlisted regions: No change



Asia-Pacific & OCE India: +4% Japan: +20% Korea: +19% Malaysia: +16% Philippines: +7% Vietnam: -4% Unlisted regions: No change



Europe & MENA Czech Republic: -9% Norway (PC prices): +12% Poland (PC prices): -6% Romania (PC prices): +5% Saudi Arabia: -5% Turkey: +63% Ukraine: +64% United Kingdom: -9% Unlisted regions: No change



Valorant

Riot Games

Americas Brazil: +14% Canada: No change Chile: +22% Colombia: +6% LATAM regions with prices in USD: Some regions will see a decrease of -15% while others an increase of 12% to standardize prices across LATAM. USA: No change Unlisted regions: No change



Asia-Pacific & OCE India: -6% Japan: +20% Korea: +14% Malaysia: +16% Philippines: +7% Unlisted regions: No change



Europe & MENA Czech Republic: -9% Hungary: +11% Norway: +12% Poland: -6% Romania: +5% Turkey: +15% Ukraine: +66% Unlisted regions: No change



League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot Games

Americas Brazil: +16% Canada: No change Colombia: -12% Mexico: -8% USA: No change Unlisted regions: No change



Asia-Pacific & OCE Australia: -6% Indonesia: -6% Japan: +12% Korea: +6% Malaysia: +5% New Zealand: -6% Vietnam: -8% Unlisted regions: No change



Europe & MENA Czech Republic: -7% Hungary: +8% Turkey: +24% Ukraine: +76% Unlisted regions: No change



While fans in pricier regions may be upset at this news, this wouldn’t be the only recent time Riot Games was under fire. It recently changed a pro team’s controversial emote in League of Legends.

