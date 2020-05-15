Riot Games dev provides update on Valorant FPS issues

Riot Games developer Paul 'Arkem' Chamberlain has provided Valorant players with an update on their plans to fix some of the game’s frame rate issues.

The release of Valorant’s closed beta has generated a lot of hype already with plenty of players looking to master the new title before its official launch later in the year.

However, as Riot’s new tactical shooter is still in its beta stage, players have been encountering some frustrating issues from new bugs and exploits popping up, to problems with frame rate in-game.

Following reports that Valorant players had noticed bizarre frame rate drops during gunfights or after the use of abilities, Riot Games devs revealed that they were working on a fix.

Valorant player u/DominWhyNot recently claimed that they had been experiencing a similar issue, and Riot programmer and anti-cheat lead Arkem provided players with a brief update on what to expect going forwards with the game's frame rate.

After explaining that most players’ frame rate issues stemmed from single-threaded CPU specs, Arkem revealed on May 10 that they have already been working on changes to help improve Valorant's FPS with some adjustments even being made in the recent v0.50 update.

“We're working on it though, next patch will see some improvements and the next couple of patches will make it better again,” he revealed, explaining that future patches should make things progressively easier for those who are encountering issues.

Advertisement

Arkem also shared that removing frame drops and bettering FPS for players is a priority for the Valorant dev team.He said: “The game will probably remain CPU bound for the foreseeable future but we do want to remove frame drops and improve the frame rate on high-end gaming PCs.”

Players have been sharing many surprising theories as to why their frames have been dropping in the beta, with some even claiming that the ping system had been a cause. However, Riot will likely resolve many of the frustrating issues before the game's full release later in the year.