Riot Games delay Valorant Ignition Series event amid cheating suspicions

Riot Games have postponed the WePlay! Esports Valorant Ignition Series tournament amid cheating suspicions among the players participating.

With Riot hot on the heels of players trying to get an unfair advantage, the Vanguard team placed the European event on hold, according to VALORANDOde Team Manager, Leon 'Aricune' Neziri.

“Riot Games delayed games of the WePlay! Esports Ignition Series Tournament of some teams by a couple of hours, to clarify the situation and double-check everything with Vanguard and it's suspicions!”

Riot Games delayed games of the @WePlayEsport Ignition Series Tournament of some teams by a couple of hours, to clarify the situation and double-check everything with Vanguard and it's suspicion! https://t.co/cR2VjPjEPC — Leon 'Aricune' Neziri (@ManagerVALORANT) July 15, 2020

This was later confirmed by the Liquipedia Valorant account, which also stated that “WePlay have removed Nolpenki from their participant list on their website.”

.@WePlayEsport Ignition Series will delay some games due to a suspicion of cheating being investigated by Riot Games.



Meanwhile WePlay have removed nolpenki from their participant list on their website. https://t.co/SqQMdWSBgV pic.twitter.com/BjHoIuKmiQ — Liquipedia VALORANT (@LiquipediaVAL) July 15, 2020

Nolpenki are a Lithuanian who placed first in their WePlay! Esports Qualifier, where they only dropped two maps throughout the entire tournament.

It is important to note that this is by no means confirming that Nolpenki has cheated, but should the squad be caught red-handed, it will likely result in a permanent ban from both future tournaments and the game.

Riot have vowed to put competitive integrity at the forefront of their intentions with Valorant. While cheaters are almost an inevitable part of any high-stakes esport, it appears that Riot are doing everything in their power to clamp down on them.

Vanguard has been implemented to help in the fight the ongoing battle against cheaters. While it has received backlash for its intrusive nature, it appears that it is most certainly doing the job, as Riot continues to ban players that have compromised their competitive integrity.

And this extends beyond the game and into Valorant’s esport scene, as Riot have also been actively monitoring their Ignition Series events to ensure that everyone is playing on a level playing field.