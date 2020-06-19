Riot Games confirm Valorant won’t have skin trading

Riot Games has confirmed that Valorant will not be featuring skin trading, an element seen in many similar games like CS:GO.

Valorant released on June 2, 2020, and since then players have complained about the pricing of weapon skins, with some bundles costing upwards of $70 to unlock. While CS:GO skins can also cost a pretty penny, it and other games typically have a skin trading function, where market demand helps set the price of each item.

However, Joe Lee, Revenue Lead of Valorant at Riot Games, confirmed to Forbes that Valorant will not have skin trading - and it won't be getting it anytime in the future, either.

“For skin trading, no [it will not come to Valorant],” Lee told Forbes in the interview. “I think skin trading works in other game economies when the only method of acquiring content is through loot boxes. Drop rates and loot box supply can be tuned by the developer, which then impacts the supply and demand of the product."

"For us, we primarily support a direct purchase store model," he added. "Meaning if you see something you want, we want you to be able to consider the product and purchase it as a known quantity: No randomness, no considerations for after-market speculation."

“Skins in Valorant are designed to be meaningful representations of a player, whether they want to say ‘I was there,’ using an exclusive skin from an early battle pass, or they’ve managed to get a time-limited skin from the store,” Lee continued. “Having a secondary market introduces a lot of complexity around what a skin means in-game, and oftentimes just makes it about who has the most expensive one.”

This means if you want to pick up Valorant skins, you'll either have to purchase them directly with Valorant points, or unlock them using the Battle Pass, which will both require spending real money.

Even though a good number of Valorant players have been complaining about the price of skins on the game's subreddit or other social media, simply logging in and playing a game will show you there are plenty who have obviously dropped money on skins already, despite their objections.

"For all of our offerings we want the value to be clear and apparent, and for players to feel the price tag we have placed on the item is reflective of the value they get for purchasing it," Lee ended. "We're always looking at feedback and welcoming of thoughts from our players, and are analyzing how to ensure we deliver the right value at the right price."

So, while complaining on Reddit about the latest $70 Valorant skin bundle might be cathartic, it doesn't seem like Riot plans to change the way players are able to acquire skins anytime soon.