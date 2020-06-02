Riot Games confirm Valorant will be getting surrender option

Valorant developers have confirmed that teams will be able to ‘surrender’ matches in their brand new first-person shooter.

In modern gaming titles, a surrender option is becoming more commonplace and a more highly requested feature.

It allows teams who have been dealt an unlucky card – either with far-superior opponents, teammates going AFK or leaving or other issues – to surrender the match and accept their fate without having to struggle through the entire game.

There are few things more frustrating than when you know a win is simply impossible to achieve, in any game.

One teammate leaves and you’re now playing 4v5 and you’ve got to spend the next 30 minutes hoping that you somehow get a win, disadvantaged and perhaps frustrated throughout the entire match.

The surrender option seeks to solve that, and Valorant developers have now confirmed that the game will be getting one.

In a conversation with ESPN Esports, Riot Games’ Joe Ziegler and Anna Donlon confirmed the option won’t be available at launch, but will be coming soon.

They also spoke about other steps they were taking to make the team experience better in Valorant.

“There’s actually two problems I want to cover,” Ziegler stated. “We’ve actually gotten a lot more severe on AFK (Away From Keyboard) punishments, but we want to make sure that if that actually happens, that a team can take agency of the situation and figure out if they want to play out the rest of the match.”

He reported that there was a big drop in 'AFKers' after making punishments more severe, which is promising, but that doesn’t mean it’s possible to eradicate entirely which is why a surrender option would put the power in the hands of the players.

No clear date was set out for when a surrender button will arrive in Valorant, but they did specify that it would come “very soon after launch,” which is promising news for frustrated players.