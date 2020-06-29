Riot Games confirm new Valorant modes and Agent to be added in Act II

Valorant players are currently in the thick of the first battle pass and Act 1, but now Riot has filled us in on what we can expect to see coming next, including a new Agent and additional game modes.

Since release, executive producer Anna Donlon has become sort of the IRL face of Valorant, and in a video update posted June 29 she gave us a ton of info on what’s coming next to the team-based shooter.

Advertisement

Valorant's next big content drop will come at the beginning of Act II. There are three Acts lasting two months each in each episode, which last for six months altogether.

We'll see six Acts a year, which means six new characters for every trip we take around the sun, since a new one will be arriving with each Act, according to Donlon.

Advertisement

"We're targeting about six agents a year," Donlon explained. "We really need to follow your [the players] cue here, how many agents are too many? How many are too few? But right now six is the sweet spot, so six is what we're targeting."

The shot in the video is also the first look at all we've seen of the new agent, who, at first glance, seems to have the same hairstyle and jacket as Crypto from Apex Legends. Other than that though, it's hard to tell

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

As for when Act I will end, we've already heard from other Riot devs that it will wrap up on August 2, with Act II beginning shortly after, possibly just a few days.

Advertisement

Executive Producer @RiotSuperCakes checking in from home on the launch of VALORANT and our future plans. Watch to learn more about what’s up next for VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/xPZ13gOQMS — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 29, 2020

Donlon revealed that Riot devs are actually "accelerating development" on new additional game modes for players, but didn't say exactly when we could see a new one.

"We're not really sure yet exactly when we're going to release modes, whether at the Act or Episode level," she said. "But what I can say is you're likely to see a new one before the beginning of Episode II.

Read More: Sneaky Valorant trick on Bind makes pushing for victory a breeze

Valorant Executive Producer goes over a ton of other info and details in the video above that we didn't have room to include here, so if you're at all interested in what's coming next for the game, we definitely suggest you take a few minutes to watch the whole thing and follow us on Twitter @ValorantUpdates for the latest news as it happens.