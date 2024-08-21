Riot Games announces Valorant Champions 2026 and 2027 locations

Riot Games has revealed the locations for the next three years of Valorant Champions tournaments ahead of the Grand Final of the 2024 installment.

The Valorant developer announced on August 21 that Valorant Champions 2025 will return to Europe and take place in Paris, France. The last time a VCT event was in the region was for Masters Madrid earlier this year, and before that Valorant Champions was in Turkey and Germany for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The Valorant World Championships will head to China in 2026. The first Masters event in China was Masters Shanghai in 2024, which, according to Riot, brought in over 2 million peak concurrent viewers.

Riot has also revealed that Valorant Champions will return to the Americas region in 2027. The announcement, however, did not specify if the event would take place in Canada, the United States, Brazil, or Latin America. The event took place in Los Angeles in 2023.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The VCT LOCK//IN crowd from 2023.

Canada will be getting its first Valorant Champions Tour event in 2025 with Masters Toronto, and Brazil got a taste of a major VCT event with VCT LOCK//IN in 2023. Latin America has yet to see a massive Valorant event like Champions so far, hosting only the 2024 VCT Americas Ascension tournament.

Riot Games does not usually announce the locations for their major esports events this far in advance, opting to reveal the host cities for their World Championship events in Valorant and League of Legends a few months ahead.

However, the developer seems to be planning for the long haul with Valorant, inking deals with these host cities ahead of time to cement these locations so fans and teams can easily plan for the future.

Valorant has four major international leagues and only three major tournaments a year, so the developer seems to be trying to give each regional fanbase a chance to see a team be crowned a World Champion.