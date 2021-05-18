Riot disables Yoru after Valorant players find "invincible" cheat spot on Breeze - Dexerto

Yoru has been disabled in Valorant, and although Riot Games hasn’t specified why, players are convinced it has something to do with an exploit that allows players to teleport to an “invincible” cheat spot on Breeze.

Valorant players were shocked to see an in-game notification that says Yoru has been disabled. Similarly, the Breeze map has been disabled from the ranked mode too. No reason has been given other than the need to “work on an issue.”

Naturally, people started to speculate what it was all about, and they’ve put two-and-two together and concluded that it has something to do with a game-breaking exploit involving Yoru on the new Breeze map.

In essence, Yoru can use his Gatecrash ability to teleport inside the pyramids on Breeze. It doesn’t sound like much, but once he’s in there, he effectively becomes ‘invincible’ and can shoot opponents and even plant the spike with no repercussions.

Although Riot Games hasn’t elaborated on it, it’s believed to have something to do with a collision detection issue.

Unfortunately, they also haven’t mentioned how long the beloved Agent and map will be disabled, meaning Yoru mains will have no choice but to sit back and twiddle their thumbs until it’s sorted.

It’s an unfortunate situation, especially for those who relied on the hero. But it’s good to know the developers are on the case.

Considering the exploit has been labeled “one of the worst bugs of all time,” a sentiment that those who have fallen victim to it share, it seems like drastic measures were needed to sort it.