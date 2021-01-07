 Riot devs outline exactly how Valorant MMR works in Ranked - Dexerto
Valorant

Riot devs outline exactly how Valorant MMR works in Ranked

Published: 7/Jan/2021 13:21

by Lauren Bergin
Reyna with Valorant Ranked Logo
Riot Games

One of the most contentious elements of Valorant gameplay is its Match Making Rating (MMR). After a series of Reddit posts criticized the matchmaking system, Riot developers have responded. 

One aspect of Valorant that has continually come under scrutiny from players is the matchmaking process.

Often players feel as though they’re matched with players who are not at the same skill level, leading to frustration and tilt. Despite Riot promising yet another ranked overhaul in Episode 2 of the title’s ongoing story, fans are still making their concerns known.

It seems as though the complaints haven’t fallen upon deaf ears, as one Riot dev jumped into the sea of angry Reddit threads to explain exactly how MMR works in Valorant.

Riot Games
Jett is pretty much a staple in Valorant ranked games.

Riot devs address MMR issues

Honing in specifically on the recent ranked changes, a thread started by u/hardstuckbabe received a length response from Riot EvrMoar, the Senior Competitive Designer for Valorant.

In a series of examples, the dev outlines how Riot currently go about assigning ranks. Breaking down the complex process, he writes, “Think of it this way. I’m using made-up numbers for this. So let’s say you have a matchmaking rating (MMR) of 450. Before the change we said ‘You are Iron 2 if you are between 400-500 MMR.’ Turns out, iron 2 had too many players in it, we overestimated how many players would end up at that 400-500 MMR.”

Continuing, he clarifies “So to fix it we now say ‘You are in Iron 2 if you are between 400-420 MMR, and Iron 3 421-480 MMR, etc.’ The player that is 450 MMR would go from Iron 2, to Iron 3, without actually changing their skill/MMR. Because MMR is a reflection of the players skill, that number didn’t change.”

He concludes by assuring players that “When you match make we use your MMR to match you with similar MMR players. So it doesn’t matter what Ranks you run into in your lobby, your MMR is around theirs and you are put into the match because of it.”

Reddit comment from Valorant EvrMoar on MMR

So while it may seem as though you are being matched with players of a different MMR or rank, Riot have assured us this isn’t the case.

Future ranked changes will likely deal with this issue yet again in considerable detail, but until then EvrMoar has given us a great breakdown of the thought processes taking place at Valorant HQ.

Apex Legends

Smart Apex Legends concept would help teamwork with randoms

Published: 7/Jan/2021 12:58

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has suggested a clever new feature that would help squads with teamwork and decision making. Although the concept is incredibly simple, it could have a massive impact on gameplay.

As with any squad-based FPS, teamwork is incredibly important when looking to pick up the victory in Apex Legends. It’s key members of a team stay in close vicinity of each other and are ready to assist with any unexpected threats.

Of course, when playing with randoms in Apex Legends, staying close together can be a bit of a challenge. Players often run off to distant buildings to grab loot or just abandon their team completely. This inevitably ends with them being downed and caught out in a location too far away for their squad to assist. This doesn’t help with becoming a better teammate in Apex Legends.

Well, a concept suggested by an Apex Legends player may be the perfect feature to help squad members maintain an awareness of each other’s position.

Location in Olympus map
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends was originally released all the way back in February of 2019.

Apex Legends distance tracking feature

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit suggesting a new distance tracking feature has garnered a very positive reception.

The concept involves adding a small section beneath each squad member’s name that tracks their exact distance from your Legend. Although a relatively simple feature, it could completely change how random teams play with each other in-game.

Having a distance tracker will allow players to maintain a better understanding of their position. When the number rises higher, it gives them a chance to consider the risks of moving further away from their team. This not only improves their decision making but will result in squads playing with more teamwork.

Concept I made to see how far away your teammates are in relativity to your position. (yes I drew it lmao) from r/apexlegends

Of course, just because this feature would tell players how far away they are from their squad, it doesn’t guarantee they’d pay any attention to it.

As you can see, such a small feature shouldn’t be too difficult for Respawn to implement. We already know they’re planning on adding a damage counter in Season 8, so a distance tracker would be a great addition to come alongside it. However, we wouldn’t expect in the next update right away.

If there’s enough demand from players for the feature to be added, then Respawn will surely take note.