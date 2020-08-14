Riot dev promises “top to bottom” overhaul of Valorant ranked system

Despite getting a revamp in Act 2, Valorant’s ranked system is still coming under wide-spread criticism. Riot are vowing to rework the system again though, promising a “top to bottom” overhaul soon.

Valorant’s ranked system has come under a lot of fire. The first system in Act 1 was criticized for not being clear to players how close they were to promoting or demoting, and feeling like an endless grind near the top.

In Act 2, Riot tried to clear things up with a more visual representation. This hasn’t helped though. Pros and casuals alike have shunned the system for being meaningless and messy.

There’s been plenty of solutions in the past. Introduce a visible SR system like Overwatch, or Siege MMR. Have a League of Legends-style solo queue separate from ranked to avoid five-stack boosting.

None of these have been implemented yet, and with the negative reception to recent changes, Riot are going back to the drawing board again.

Lead developer Joe Ziegler has vowed to players that redesigning the ranking system ⁠— again ⁠— is their top priority. This time though, they are tackling it from “top to bottom,” and they are looking for more community feedback.

“Hey everyone, on the design side we are currently analyzing the ranking system top to bottom. We’re looking into changes that will improve many aspects of competitive, but have not committed to any solutions yet. Thanks to everyone for their feedback,” he said on August 13.

Ziegler didn’t share any of the ideas currently in consideration. It could be yet another total overhaul, or some fine-tuned adjustments to make the experience better.

However, the mere concept that Riot are looking at competitive again has got players excited. Pros and casuals have put in their own recommendations, from post-Act rewards, to leaderboards, and solo queue.

“I'm not sure if this question was ever addressed but do you guys plan on introducing end-of-act rewards outside of the border we receive in our career tab,” T1’s Sonii asked.

“Please bless the pros with a leaderboard or something, solo-duos, and please let me play [with] Immortal players and not wait two hours,” TSM’s Subroza added.

Riot don’t have a timeline for when the ranked changes will be shipped. The ranked update could come later in Act 2, although it’s more likely Riot are looking at yet another change for Act 3, or even beyond the Ignition chapter. We will update you once more information arises.