Riot confirms Valorant minimap cone glitch fix coming in next update

Valorant’s minimap has had its problems with bugs, the biggest being the vision cone glitch. It would sometimes show angles your allies weren’t holding, giving players a false sense of security. However, it’s being fixed in future updates, starting with Patch 1.09.

Vision cones are a neat little feature on Valorant’s minimap. They allow you, at a glance, to quickly see what angles your allies are holding, so you know if you are safe to cross or not.

Advertisement

Or so you thought. The vision cones have been buggy at the best of times. Sometimes, the angles don’t line up, so your teammate might appear to be holding an angle on the minimap, but when you push out, there’s enemies on the angle.

While in a five-stack this might not be the biggest issue, when solo queuing, it can be infuriating. If your teammates don’t make callouts, you have to rely on the minimap, and when it’s inaccurate, that leads to major problems.

Advertisement

However, Riot are working towards fixing the minimap vision cone glitch, and have confirmed a fix is coming in the coming updates. The major issue? The minimap was out of date compared to the maps themselves.

Read more: Several Operator nerfs announced for next Valorant update

“The vision cones were an old prototype feature that just ended up shipping the same way as it was made in prototype years ago,” developer mochimisu explained on September 28.

“Each map has a separate vision cone mesh, but the versions of the maps they were authored for are slightly older in some places and out of sync. It was a bit tedious and annoying to do these small updates, so we also made some changes to make these adjustments easier.”

Advertisement

You won’t have to wait long to get the fix either. They are coming as soon as the expected September 30 Patch 1.09 update.

Card



“Ascent’s vision cones should be fixed in 1.09 and Bind in 1.10. The other maps shouldn’t be too far behind those.”

Now, the minimap information should be correct, and one of the biggest glitches with the handy feature ironed out. Even if your teammates don’t call out certain positions, you can now trust the vision cone to have your back.