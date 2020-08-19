Riot confirm fix for "wallhack" Killjoy turret exploit in Valorant

Riot has confirmed Valorant Patch 1.06 will include a fix for a game-breaking Killjoy turret exploit on Split, allowing the German technician to place her turrets under the map, giving her a “wallhack.”

A new Killjoy exploit has been terrorizing Valorant players on Split. Just in case her turret’s existence wasn’t infuriating enough, there was a spot on the map that gave it a wallhack players could then play off.

Advertisement

The exploit was incredibly easy to reproduce. All you had to do was walk into Mail Room, walk into the corner closest to B Heaven, put your crosshair in the right place, and drop a turret. It would deploy under the map.

While it wasn’t instantly deployable at the round start, for defenders it would take less than a couple of seconds to set up. This means you could quickly spot a push from Market or Water down mid.

Advertisement

However, that wasn’t the only range of the turret. Its effect was practically global, and its power almost limitless. It wasn’t just defenders who could abuse it ⁠— attackers could use it after securing mid control to slow down rotates.

Read more: Valorant breakdown reveals how you can kill enemies through solid walls

Killjoy’s turret won’t kill you instantly once it locks on. The progressive chip damage across the round though would definitely do the trick. You could be half-health by the time you start pushing a site because of it.

The only way you could stop it was by removing its line of sight with smokes or blinds, or finding a way to destroy it through Market. You could wallbang where it was firing back from to take it back down.

Advertisement

Thankfully the exploit is being fixed ⁠— on Split at least. “We have a fix for this on the map itself, [and it] should be going out with the next patch,” Valorant developer ‘rycou’ confirmed on Twitter on August 18.

We have a fix for this on the map itself, should be going out with the next patch! — rycou (@rycoux) August 19, 2020

However, this might only be a band aid solution. New exploits could pop up in different places on different maps if Killjoy mains can find new places to deploy turrets outside of the map. It’s unclear as to if Riot are looking into a more permanent fix, or if this glitch was an anomaly.

Read more: Valorant players call for fix to footstep audio giving unfair advantage

Valorant Patch 1.06 will be released on August 20.