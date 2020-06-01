Riot announce Valorant Season 1: Release date & times, regions, more

Riot Games have announced the launch of Valorant's first season 'Episode 01: Ignition' to release with the official release of the game on June 2.

During a press release on June 1, Riot Games announced that the highly anticipated full release of Valorant will be coming on June 2.

Valorant will be launching with its first season (referred to as episodes) with Episode 01: Ignition. As we already know, this will feature a battle pass-like system, which players will be able to complete on a seasonal basis.

The teaser image features artwork from Ascent, Italy — which all but confirms that the map will be launching with the game on release day.

Alongside a brand new map, Valorant will welcome a brand new Agent in the form of Reyna, a blood-thirsty Duelist that was teased leading up to release day.

Valorant release date & times

Korea, Japan & Asia-Pacific: 4:00 PM (PST – June 1) / 7:00 PM (EST – June 1) / 12:00 AM (BST – June 2).

4:00 PM (PST – June 1) / 7:00 PM (EST – June 1) / 12:00 AM (BST – June 2). Europe, Turkey, Middle-East, North Africa, Russia & CIS: 10:00 PM (PST – June 1) / 1:00 AM (EST – June 2) / 6:00 AM (BST – June 2).

10:00 PM (PST – June 1) / 1:00 AM (EST – June 2) / 6:00 AM (BST – June 2). North America, Latin America & South America: 5:00 AM (PST – June 2) / 8:00 AM (EST – June 2) / 1:00 PM (BST – June 2).

LAUNCHING —

In 12 hours - Korea, Japan, and most of Asia-Pacific

In 18 hours - Europe, Turkey, MENA, Russia, and CIS countries

In 25 hours - North America, Latin America, and South America

EPISODE 1: IGNITION. pic.twitter.com/mXmXw86zRQ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 1, 2020

Valorant will be releasing through a staggered launch, with Korean, Japanese and Asian servers being the first to go online on June 2.

These will be followed by Europe and surrounding regions six hours later, alongside North America, Latin America and South America 13 hours after that.

Valorant Episode 01: Ignition

Introducing Ascent into the active map pool, Ignition will serve as Valorant's first season. Alongside a new Agent, players will likely be able to earn a plethora of in-game content right from the get-go.

We already know some details about how Valorant's seasonal battle passes will work, including how Agent contracts and Radianite Points will tie into the system.