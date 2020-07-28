Riot accidentally reveals Valorant agent Killjoy early: abilities, more

Riot Games have accidentally lifted the lid on Agent 12, Killjoy, after a reveal page was sent live early on playvalorant.com on July 27. Here’s everything we know about the turret-loving agent set to shake up the meta in Act 2.

Valorant players have been eagerly awaiting Killjoy’s arrival in the tactical FPS title for some time now. Early leaks ⁠— including Agent voicelines and work-in-progress animations ⁠— gave us an idea of what Killjoy will be like when they finally arrive.

We now have a clear picture of Agent 12, thanks to a now-deleted Riot Games reveal page that seems to have gone live a little early on July 27. The page, which was titled “Enter Killjoy,” listed Agent 12’s abilities, with spaces for YouTube videos that also hadn't been set live yet.

An editor’s note also suggests the new listing is written from Killjoy’s perspective, as a sort of ‘sales pitch’ from Agent 12. The intro reads, “OK Brimstone, I read your Beginner’s Guide. All you needed to say was ⁠— have me on your team!”

The following line gives us an insight into Killjoy’s personality, and gameplay: “I know you like that thing you do when you yell at the sky, but with me, tactics beat firepower. So, let me remind you how I’ve already thought of everything.”

Killjoy abilities

Killjoy seems like a classic turret-wielding FPS character, similar to Overwatch’s Torbjörn or Team Fortress 2’s Engineer. They come equipped with multiple deployable abilities, including a devastating 180-degree turret, and an “alarm-bot.”

It’s worth remembering these ability descriptions may not be the exact wording that appears in-game. Instead, it’s from Killjoy’s perspective, and seems to be “written to roast Brimstone,” at least according to Riot’s intro on the Agent reveal page.

Ability 1 (C) ⁠— Alarmbot

Equip and deploy a bot that hunts down enemies who dare to get in range. When my killer robot friend reaches its target, boom goes the idiot. Alarmbot not only deals damage, it temporarily leaves affected targets vulnerable to double damage from all sources. Hold equip if you want to recall your deployed bot.

Ability 2 (Q) ⁠— Turret

Sometimes it's good to plant some roots. Deploy a turret that fires at enemies within its 180-degree cone. Hold equip to recall the deployed turret. With my turret, I can hold an area pretty well myself while the others cover the angles I can't.

Signature Ability (E) ⁠— Nanoswarm

OK check this out. Throw the grenade. When it lands, it goes quiet. Then, activate the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots and catch the enemy crying.I love this trick!

Ultimate Ability (X) ⁠— Lockdown

You’ll have to adjust your timing for the windup, but once you get this device going, it detains all enemies caught in its radius for about 8 seconds. Yeah, enemies can destroy it — except I built plenty more.

A first look at all of Killjoy's abilities in #VALORANT has been leaked!



- Alarmbot

- Turret

- Nanoswarm

- Lockdown (Ultimate)



👍 or 👎?pic.twitter.com/UDosVNAB7m — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) July 28, 2020

Riot has yet to confirm when Killjoy will be officially unveiled and added to Valorant, but considering there is already a deluge of gameplay clips floating around on social media since the reveal page accidentally went live, the turret-wielding soldier is probably on the verge of debuting soon.

