PRX Coach Alecks: “Creativity Gave Us Edge vs G2” | VCT Masters Interview

Following Paper Rex’s victory over G2’s Valorant roster, Dexerto spoke to PRX’s coach Alexandre ‘alecks’ Sallé about what gave them the edge during the matches.

After taking down G2 in an action-packed 2-0 series, PRX’s coach alecks broke down how they managed to pick up the win and what the team’s plan was heading into the series.

Analyzing their performance, the coach expressed that he thought it was their “creativity” that gave them the edge against G2.

Discover More: AvovA: I Don’t Know What Happened to G2! | VCT Masters Interview