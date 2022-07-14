PRX Benkai explains VCT dinosaur walkout: “Had to do it at least once in my career”

Declan Mclaughlin . 1 hour ago

Paper Rex player Benedict “Benkai” Tan is known for his walkouts at international Valorant Champions Tour events. At VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, Benkai went with a green dinosaur costume to represent the PRX namesake.

“It’s just a no-brainer for me because Paper Rex, you know the name, so obviously I have to walk out as a dinosaur at least once in my VCT career,” he said in a post-match press conference.

The player from Singapore is no stranger to on-camera antics at Masters events, including pretending he did not speak English in a press conference ahead of his first international Valorant tournament.

The team as a whole is known for their for-fun attitude as they have said that this tournament is all about enjoying the moment. They have already achieved their goal for 2022, which is to qualify for every international event.

“The start of the games is always pretty calm and light-hearted, and we go out and have fun,” Benkai said.

Easy walkout, easy game

After the walkout, Benkai removed his costume and helped PRX to a 2-0 sweep of their first VCT Masters Copenhagen opponent, Guild Esports.

The squad took to the stage with only four players as Jason ‘f0rsakeN’ Susanto played from an isolated room after returning a positive test.

Despite the physical absence of arguably their best player, the team ran over Guild, with f0rsakeN topping his squad’s leader board on the second map with 26 kills.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Benkai and mindfreak leave room for their isolated player.

His teammates continued with the jokes after their win, leaving a gap in their team photo for their isolated comrade and also participating in the post-game press conference with a photo of f0rsakeN taped to an empty chair.