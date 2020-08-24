How to watch Pop Flash Valorant tournament: stream, schedule, teams

Flashpoint are making their entrance into Valorant with the next North American Ignition Series event, named Pop Flash. Eight of NA’s best teams will fight it out over four days for $50,000, and regional bragging rights.

The Valorant Ignition Series is coming to a close across the world. As the first chapter of Valorant’s history nears its end, teams have one last chance to make their mark on the early esports scene.

In North America, that final shot will come at the Pop Flash Invitational. Featuring eight of NA’s best performers from the first few months, the Kings of Valorant in the region will likely be crowned at the end of the event.

All your favorites like TSM, T1, and Sentinels will be making their appearance to battle it out for $50,000 in prize money and regional bragging rights. Here’s everything you need to know about the event when it kicks off on August 26.

Pop Flash stream

The Pop Flash Valorant Ignition Series event will be streamed on the Flashpoint Twitch channel. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below. VODs will be available on the Flashpoint YouTube channel if you miss out on any of the action.

Who is playing in Pop Flash?

Pop Flash is an invitational featuring eight of North America’s best Valorant squads. Previous Ignition Series champions TSM and Sentinels headline the entries, but every team is in with a chance.

The finalized Cloud9 roster will be making their debut as the ‘official’ roster after months of playing with stand-ins. T1 will also be making an appearance, but it’s unclear if Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham will be returning after being benched for the FaZe Clan Invitational.

Gen.G, Envy, Immortals, and the new Dignitas roster (formerly Homeless) round out the eight-team competition.

Pop Flash schedule and results

The official schedule for Pop Flash hasn’t been released yet, but we do know a general guide of how it should play out. Each group stage will play out separately, before the top two from each group make it to the double-elimination playoffs.

The tournament will play out over five days, so be sure to not miss out on the action. We will update you once the official schedule has been revealed.