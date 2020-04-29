Overwatch MVP Sinatraa announces Valorant roster with CSGO & Apex pros

Merely days after announcing that he will be retiring from professional Overwatch, former San Francisco Shock player Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won has revealed the Valorant roster he will be competing alongside under Sentinels, with three CS:GO pros in the lineup.

Many are expecting Riot Games’ first foray into the first-person shooter genre to be a huge success, and players are being recruited as Valorant pros despite the game still being in beta.

That said, sinatraa might be the biggest name yet to make the switch, especially considering all of his success in Overwatch throughout 2019, as Overwatch World Cup and Overwatch League champion.

The Sentinels organization announced in a statement on April 29 that it’s “time to write the next chapter,” revealing four of the five players that will make up their Valorant roster for any competitive leagues and tournaments that arise in the future.

Joining sinatraa in the roster are former Overwatch player and Sentinels Apex Legends pro Jared ‘Zombs’ Gitlin, as well as CS:GO players Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan and Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims.

There is a great wealth of talent in this line-up from a variety of games, and the mixture of Overwatch and CS:GO – which many suggest Valorant seems to be a blend of – could make for a very knowledgeable and well-rounded roster when the game launches in Summer 2020.

Sinatraa said of the team: “The move to Valorant is no doubt a huge step in my career, and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity. When I saw the team that Sentinels has put together, with so much experience from different esports, I knew that this was the right place to go.”

It’s stated that the team and organization are working together to find the best final man to fill the fifth spot on the roster, but with so many pros from a variety of esports playing Valorant, we might not have to wait much longer to find out who it is.