Overpowered Killjoy mechanic shields you from bullets in Valorant

Valorant’s newest agent, Killjoy, has been a hot topic in the community since release, thanks to her powerful kit - and as it turns out, there are some unique techs that players can make use of to get even more value out of her.

Killjoy’s Alarmbot ability functions sort of like Raze’s Boombot in that it will hunt enemies. However, unlike Boombot, it won’t do damage to them; instead, it will explode, leaving them in a vulnerable state.

One other way it differs from Boombot is that it won’t start moving until an enemy comes within close proximity of Alarmbot. This is where an interesting little strategy with the ability comes into play.

By placing the Alarmbot on a platform or at head-level, it can be used as an extremely helpful shield to block incoming damage.

How does the mechanic work?

As shown by Valorant player KurtG on Twitter, he was able to place the bot so it covered his head. Meanwhile, he was able to shoot freely through the ability and frag out, feasting on the opposing team who entered his line of sight.

Eventually, one player finally managed to peak and destroy the Alarmbot, but soon thereafter fell victim to KurtG, marking his fourth straight kill.

“Bro, I’m a f**king genius, dude!” the player exclaimed, very pleased with himself for the smart thinking.

The use of the ability is certainly interesting, and can lead to just enough protection to ensure your survival.

This said, it’s unclear if Riot intended for the Alarmbot to be used this way and if they want it to be. Thus far, the company hasn’t addressed the mechanic in any capacity, so it’s possible they’re alright with Valorant players utilizing the Alarmbot for protection purposes.

In any case, it’s something to keep in mind if you’re playing as Killjoy and want to hold a position.