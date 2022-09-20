OpTic fails to enter Valorant partnership league, reports say

OpTic Gaming will shockingly not be a part of the Valorant partnership league in the Americas, according to reports.

The news was first reported by the Sports Business Journal’s Kevin Hitt, who also confirmed Dot Esports’ report that TSM will not be among the initial 30 partners.

OpTic in-game leader Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta had already hinted at the possibility of the organization not making the cut. In a September 19 Instagram post, FNS thanked his teammates and fans, and said that he didn’t know if the players would remain together or how 2023 would shape up.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games OpTic won the VCT Stage 1 Masters in Reykjavík earlier this year

OpTic have been one of the best Valorant teams in the world all year long. Powered by Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, the team won the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavík, placed third at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and finished second at Valorant Champions.

Earlier this month, Dot Esports reported that TSM had expressed an interest in signing OpTic Gaming’s team. But with neither organization securing a partnership with Riot, the players’ future remains up in the air.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post conducted in Istanbul, yay admitted that there was a chance the players would not stick together. “That would suck, but sometimes that’s just how life is,” he said. “I’d really like to stay with the guys, but sometimes circumstances can cause some issues, unfortunately.”