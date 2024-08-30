OP Vyse strategy prevents Valorant players from defusing

There’s one overpowered Valorant strategy that Vyse players can use in post-plant to stop the enemy team from defusing the spike.

Agent 26 is now available for all Valorant players to unlock and has already shaken up the meta with a powerful flash ability, alongside an Ultimate that can temporarily lock up enemies’ guns and prevent them from shooting.

Other than these dominant abilities, Vyse also comes with Shear, an ability that allows her to place a hidden wall trap that appears once an enemy walks over it. This is a lot more OP than some may realize, as demonstrated by “nanashihuy” on TikTok.

Article continues after ad

In a post that’s already garnered over 75,000 likes, the player demonstrated a creative way to use Shear, which stops the defending team from being able to defuse your spike.

To emulate this, you must plant the spike against a surface, like a wall or beside some boxes. Then you place Shear beside the spike. It should be positioned close enough to prevent enemies from squeezing through the wall’s gap once triggered, but far enough so the wall doesn’t break on the spike.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once a player attempts to defuse, the wall will erupt and push them off the spike before it appears. Not only is their defuse interrupted, but they must wait for the wall to go down before attempting another defuse.

Unlike Sage’s breakable barrier, Vyse’s Shear is impenetrable. The wall will disappear after a brief period, yet it’s still long enough to shave seconds off the timer and make the enemy sweat.

The TikToker demonstrated how this would work in a real game, and showed how they were able to get two free kills because their opponents were distracted by the wall trick on the Abyss map.

Article continues after ad

Replies to the post expressed shock at how the strength of this method, with many calling Vyse “broken” as a result. Some comments also wondered if this worked in corners, to which the TikToker confirmed it would.

While Vyse’s Ultimate may not be as OP as it sounds, the best ability in her arsenal may be the metallic barrier.