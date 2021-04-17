How to watch OfflineTV Charity Valorant Invitational: stream, teams, schedule - Dexerto

OfflineTV and Riot Games teamed up to announce the OfflineTV Charity Valorant Invitational, a for-fun charity event that will consist of five teams, plenty of giveaways, and other fun activities. If you want to know all the details we’ve got you covered.

The OfflineTV members have all been known to dabble in Valorant from time to time. But now they’ve decided to take their passion for the game to the next level in the form of a competitive tournament. And the best part is it’s designed to raise money for charity.

Here are all the details on how to watch it, including where to find the stream, what time it starts and finishes, and who will be competing.

OfflineTV Charity Valorant Invitational stream

If you want to watch the OfflineTV Charity Valorant Invitational, you can find the official stream embedded below.

It will go live the moment the event begins on April 17 at 12:30PM PT (3:30PM ET), so keep your eyes peeled.

OfflineTV Charity Valorant Invitational schedule

The OfflineTV Charity Valorant Invitational starts on April 17 at 12:30 PM PT and runs until April 18. It will follow the same rules as a typical competitive tournament. The only difference is that it’s for charity.

It will feature 25 friends, including the OfflineTV members, duking it out against each other for bragging rights and a good laugh. So, there’s no reason to not tune in and enjoy the fun. And if your lucky, you might get your hands on some giveaways.

📢OFFLINE TV CHARITY VALORANT INVITATIONAL📢 A for-fun charity event with five teams, giveaways, and other fun activities!!🥳Thank you @RiotGames Social Impact Fund for contributing $10k to the donation pool 🙆‍♀️ DATE: 4/17 – 4/18

TIME: 12:30PM PST

WHERE: https://t.co/RnNWF0fk56 pic.twitter.com/E02ODixPkT — OfflineTV (@OfflineTV) April 6, 2021

OfflineTV Charity Valorant Invitational teams

The OfflineTV crew will be divided into five teams. Each one will be named after its respective captain.

Pokimane, LilyPichu, Scarra, DiguisedToast, and Michael Reeves have all stepped up to the plate. They’ll be leading four other teammates into battle, and they come in all shapes, sizes, and skill levels.

Team Poki Team Lily Team Scarra Team Toast Team Michael Pokimane LilyPichu Scarra DisguisedToast Michael Reeves Jacksepticeye Masayoshi Edison Park Kristoferyee Quarterjade Babo Abe Brookefab Shiphtur Peter Park Yvonnie Sydeon Fuslie Ariasaki Natsumiii Jummy Seanic Myth Bnans Valkyrae Hjune

It’s set to be an action-packed roller-coaster ride from start to finish, so don’t forget to tune in and enjoy the show!