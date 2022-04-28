NYFU reveal full VCT 2022 Stage 2 roster after Andbox Valorant rebrand

NYXL officially revealed its Valorant lineup ahead of VCT Stage 2 with its rebranded team NYFU, formerly known as Andbox.

The team will retain the services of former Version1 utility specialist Chad ‘Oderus’ Miller as the org signed four talents to make up its new lineup.

Joining Oderus will be former Evil Geniuses Chamber/Jett fill Diondre ‘YaBoiDre’ Bond, Andrew ‘ShoT_UP’ Orlowski from FaZe Clan, RISE Nation’s Jason ‘neptune’ Tran, and Jason ‘JSUNG’ Sung to round out the new team.

NYFU reveal new Valorant roster for VCT

IGL Oderus will lead NYFU’s first complete lineup under the new name and will quickly be put to work in the first round of the VCT 2022 S2C1 Open Qualifier #1 on April 28.

NYFU will put this roster up against the NA scene with hopes of getting through to the main event, where teams will get the chance to add some circuit points to their name.

A week before the official announcement, the lineup played in the NSG: Summer Championship Open 2 and the April edition of the Knights Gauntlet. Though they didn’t get the results they wanted, the team are working on getting used to each other’s play.

Before switching over to the NYFU brand, Andbox previously bowed out of both Open Qualifiers for VCT Stage 1 Challengers, ending their road to Masters and beyond.

Andbox is no more.

New Year. New Era. New York. Meet NYFU, your NYXL team in VALORANT.#NYFU | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/vCYFGb3KDB — NYXL (@NYXL) April 28, 2022

Now the team will be sporting a new look in and out of the server that they hope will spark a better run than their last time out.

NYFU join 100 Thieves, TSM, FaZe Clan and more as teams who’ve made wholesale changes to their roster since the first stage of VCT to go deeper in the year-long circuit.

NYFU Valorant roster