How to watch NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament: stream, teams - Dexerto

The first four First Strike Regional Finals slots are up for grabs in the Nerd Street Gamers (NSG) tournament. After 128 teams were whittled down to 16 in the Open Qualifier, there’s more on the line than ever before.

First Strike has already proven to be an exciting tournament series across the world. With Riot stepping in, the big names have stepped up as new regional champions are ready to be crowned.

In North America, we’ve gotten the first taste of that with the NSG Open Qualifiers. It led to a surprise victory for Cloud9 Blue over Envy, with other favorites like TSM, Sentinels, and T1 being knocked out early.

[First Strike | #VALORANT]@Cloud9 Blue are your NSG First Strike NA Open Qualifier champions, taking down @Envy in the final! 11-13 Ascent

13-7 Split

13-5 Bind pic.twitter.com/qSHAilZr4X — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 31, 2020

However, all of those teams will be back at it again for the big one: the NSG tournament. After 128 was culled to 16, only four can progress to the First Strike Regional Finals, while the rest will have to come back again to try again.

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament stream

The NSG x Valorant First Strike tournamnet will be streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch channel, as well as the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels. The action will kick off on November 7, although no exact time has been shared yet.

Read more: Cloud9 Blue win NSG x Valorant First Strike NA Open Qualifier

We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament teams

The top 16 teams from last week’s Open Qualifier will duke it out again for the four spots in the First Strike Regional Finals.

Among them is champions Cloud9 Blue and finalists Envy, who have secured the top two seeds heading into this event. Ignition Series champions Sentinels and TSM also made it into the top 16.

Read more: Valorant First Strike global hub

However, there are some notable exceptions from the line-up. Andbox, NRG, Immortals, and FaZe Clan all failed to make the top 16, which has given rise to some new names who could shake up the competition.

The teams will be divided into four groups of four. We will share those once they are released.

Cloud9 Blue Envy TSM Gen.G Sentinels T1 100 Thieves The Slimy Boogermen Spot Up XSET Complexity Luminosity Renegades Dignitas Equinox Built By Gamers

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament schedule

The schedule for the NSG tournament hasn’t been revealed yet. However, we do know that it’ll be kicking off on November 7 with four groups of four taking battle.

The top two from each group will make the November 8 playoffs, where eight will be cut to the final four who make First Strike.

We will update this article once more information arises.