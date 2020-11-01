 How to watch NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament: stream, teams - Dexerto
Valorant

How to watch NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament: stream, teams

Published: 1/Nov/2020 2:03

by Andrew Amos
Valorant First Strike Hub header
Riot Games / NSG

First Strike

The first four First Strike Regional Finals slots are up for grabs in the Nerd Street Gamers (NSG) tournament. After 128 teams were whittled down to 16 in the Open Qualifier, there’s more on the line than ever before.

First Strike has already proven to be an exciting tournament series across the world. With Riot stepping in, the big names have stepped up as new regional champions are ready to be crowned.

In North America, we’ve gotten the first taste of that with the NSG Open Qualifiers. It led to a surprise victory for Cloud9 Blue over Envy, with other favorites like TSM, Sentinels, and T1 being knocked out early.

However, all of those teams will be back at it again for the big one: the NSG tournament. After 128 was culled to 16, only four can progress to the First Strike Regional Finals, while the rest will have to come back again to try again.

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament stream

The NSG x Valorant First Strike tournamnet will be streamed on the Nerd Street Gamers Twitch channel, as well as the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels. The action will kick off on November 7, although no exact time has been shared yet.

We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament teams

The top 16 teams from last week’s Open Qualifier will duke it out again for the four spots in the First Strike Regional Finals.

Among them is champions Cloud9 Blue and finalists Envy, who have secured the top two seeds heading into this event. Ignition Series champions Sentinels and TSM also made it into the top 16.

However, there are some notable exceptions from the line-up. Andbox, NRG, Immortals, and FaZe Clan all failed to make the top 16, which has given rise to some new names who could shake up the competition.

The teams will be divided into four groups of four. We will share those once they are released.

Cloud9 Blue Envy TSM Gen.G
Sentinels T1 100 Thieves The Slimy Boogermen
Spot Up XSET Complexity Luminosity
Renegades Dignitas Equinox Built By Gamers

NSG x Valorant First Strike NA tournament schedule

The schedule for the NSG tournament hasn’t been revealed yet. However, we do know that it’ll be kicking off on November 7 with four groups of four taking battle.

The top two from each group will make the November 8 playoffs, where eight will be cut to the final four who make First Strike.

We will update this article once more information arises.

League of Legends

DAMWON players reveal which League champions they want Worlds skins for

Published: 31/Oct/2020 23:58 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 23:59

by Andrew Amos
David Lee for Riot Games

damwon gaming Worlds 2020

DAMWON Gaming hadn’t even left the Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai after their League of Legends Worlds 2020 triumph before they were grilled on the biggest question of the year: what champions they’d choose for their commemorative in-game skins.

Every year in League of Legends, the World Champions get immortalized not only in history, but in-game. The five players on each team get to pick a champion they like to receive a skin in their team colors.

It’s a special memento for both the pros and fans alike. Players often spend their whole career chasing the dream of getting a Worlds skin, but few have actually received one.

FPX Worlds skins splash art
Riot Games
2019 World Champions FunPlus Phoenix chose Gangplank, Lee Sin, Malphite, Vayne, and Thresh for their skins.

So, after DAMWON took down Suning in an exhilarating 3-1 final on October 31, the question on everyone’s lips in the post-game festivities was who the South Korean squad would choose for their own Worlds skins.

The Worlds 2020 champions want some more time to mull over their choices, but the preliminary results are in. In the post-game press conference, they all had a vague idea of who exactly they wanted.

For top laner Jang ‘Nuguri’ Ha-gwon, the choice was pretty easy: Kennen. The electric Yordle is by far his most recognisable champion, and he said the pick helped him lift the Summoner’s Cup.

Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su also had a straight-forward answer: Twisted Fate. However, the rest of the squad is undecided. Worlds 2020 MVP Kim ‘Canyon’ Geon-bu wants either Graves or Nidalee, two of his most popular champions.

The same goes for Cho ‘BeryL’ Geon-hee. He wants to pick either Leona ⁠— his most played champion in pro play ⁠— or Pantheon, the pick he devised that ultimately dominated the Worlds meta. Jang ‘Ghost’ Yong-jun is torn between three: Jhin, Ashe, or Caitlyn.

Pantheon in League of Legends
Riot Games
Pantheon support rose to prominence thanks to DAMWON support BeryL.

Potential DAMWON Gaming Worlds 2020 skins

  • Nuguri: Kennen
  • Canyon: Graves or Nidalee
  • Showmaker: Twisted Fate
  • Ghost: Jhin, Ashe, or Caitlyn
  • BeryL: Leona or Pantheon

The Worlds 2020 champions will have some time to think about who exactly they want. The special in-game skins typically don’t get released for a few months, so players will have to wait until the middle of 2021 to get their hands on them.