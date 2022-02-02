Nitr0 reveals real reason he quit Valorant

Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella is back on Team Liquid’s CS:GO team and the American IGL sat down with Dexerto to explore why he quit Valorant after his time on 100 Thieves.

Once the dust settled in VCT 2021, nitr0 and 100T found themselves on the outside looking in on the Valorant Champions. Though this wasn’t the tipping point that sent him back to TL, the former IEM Grand Slam winner was apparently aching for the CS crowds again.

Nitr0 admittedly doesn’t know where he’d be if 100 Thieves managed to advance from the NA LCQ, but now he’s looking to lead his Liquid team to the top of the CS:GO landscape.

Advertisement

Discover more: Hiko: “I’m Bringing S1mple to VALORANT!” | 20 Questions