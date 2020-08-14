Nitr0 reportedly set to join 100 Thieves Valorant team alongside Hiko

Nick “nitr0” Cannella might have found his home in Valorant two weeks after leaving the CS:GO scene. According to a report by ESPN, 100 Thieves are looking at snapping up the talented IGL to bolster their squad.

Nitr0 was the rock of Team Liquid’s CS:GO roster. The jack-of-all-trades had a five-year stint with the organization, filling every role whenever the team needed him to.

Advertisement

He decided to leave the CS:GO server for one last time in late July, dropping himself from Liquid’s main roster. Young gun Michael ‘grim’ Wince has since come up to replace him.

With his future up in the air, it looks like nitr0 has turned to Valorant. Riot’s new FPS title, and direct CS:GO competitor, has caught the eye of the Counter-Strike veteran. Numerous teams were reportedly interested in picking him up, and he might have found his match.

Advertisement

According to a report from ESPN, 100 Thieves have emerged as front-runners to pick up Liquid’s former IGL. The two are believed to be in “deep discussion” over his potential signing, with nitr0 set to get an estimated salary of $250,000 to $300,000.

It couldn’t come for a better time for 100 Thieves. The team has struggled with their PUBG-based core plus Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, falling to 13-16th in the most recent Ignition Series event, the FaZe Clan Invitational.

100 Thieves owner Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag also mentioned earlier in the week the organization is looking to transform their competitive lineups across all games, including Valorant.

Advertisement

“I’m not happy that we’re losing. I’m not, and I’m going to do something about it. We are taking steps to improve and hopefully win one day,” he said.

There would arguably be no better duo to kick-start it than nitr0 and Hiko. Nitr0 and Hiko go way back ⁠— from an age gone by in CS:GO. The two played together on Team Liquid from late 2015 to early 2017, until Hiko eventually departed for Rogue.

100 Thieves and nitr0 are yet to say anything publicly on the reports. We will update you once more information arises.