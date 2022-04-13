 NIP Valorant coach absent from VCT walkout amid sexual harassment allegations - Dexerto
NIP Valorant coach absent from VCT walkout amid sexual harassment allegations

Published: 13/Apr/2022 18:15 Updated: 13/Apr/2022 18:19

by Declan Mclaughlin
NIP pose after defeating Fnatic at VCT Masters Iceland
Riot Games

Ninjas in Pyjamas

NIP interim coach Vinícius ‘Fluyr’ Menegatti was not on stage during the team’s VCT Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavík match against DRX amid sexual harassment allegations levied against him by a female player following a ranked match.

Fluyr did not walk out with the team in their second match at VCT Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavík, a 0-2 defeat to South Korean side DRX. This came just one day after a recording was released in which he appears to sexually harass a female player in a ranked match, as first reported by VALORANT Zone.

The player, Michelle ‘Miiizzy’, a 17-year-old who has appeared in professional matches with Rix.GG Lightning and competed in Europe, Middle East and Africa Game Changers events, posted on Twitter a video of the incident. The clip has since been deleted but can be found here.

“Hey Jett, thank you so much for supporting me during the round,” Fluyr said in the clip after winning a round. “You made me grow during the round, you know.”

NIP manager appears on VCT stage instead

NIP's VALORANT team poses on stage
Riot Games
NIP face elimination in their final VCT Masters match against ZETA DIVISION

Before the match, during the team’s walkout introductions, NIP manager Augusto ‘Geto’ Nobre took Fluyr’s place next to DRX coach Seon-ho ‘termi’ Pyeon. According to ge, the broadcast later showed Fluyr in NIP’s coaching area, though he was not seen fist-bumping with DRX after the match, nor was he present at the post-game press conference.

“We condemn any actions that threaten the safety of players and are awaiting the results of Riot’s investigation into the matter,” NIP said when contacted by Dexerto for a comment on the situation.

Riot Games has not confirmed if an investigation is ongoing.

NIP will play against ZETA DIVISION on Wednesday, April 13, in the decider match for Group A, with the winner moving on to the playoff stage. Fluyr is guiding NIP’s team in Iceland as head coach Rogério ‘Roy’ Teve was unable to attend the event due to health reasons.

