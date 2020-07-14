NiP announce full Valorant roster featuring ex-Overwatch pro

Swedish esports organization, Ninjas in Pyjamas, have announced their full Valorant roster, featuring a swathe of talented former CS:GO players, and former Paris Eternal Overwatch player, HyP.

NiP were one of the very first organizations to enter Valorant esports, but later let go of some of their initial players. They recruited skilled CS:GO players Emir 'RHYME' Muminovic and Niels 'luckeRRR' Jasiek on June 25, while Erik 'Bird' Sjösten moved to a coaching role.

Advertisement

On July 14, NiP confirmed the remainder of their lineup, headlined by former Overwatch League player Damien 'HyP' Souville.

French player, Enzo 'Fearoth' Mestari, who previously also played Counter-Strike competitively, has been announced as the team's captain.

Advertisement

Rounding out the roster is Charles 'CREA' Beauvois, another French former CS player, who failed to break into the top level but is now also trying his hand at Valorant.

Read More: Team Liquid enter Valorant with ScreaM and Fish123

NiP Valorant roster

Enzo ' Fearoth ' Mestari (Captain)

' Mestari (Captain) Emir ' RHYME ' Muminovic

' Muminovic Niels ' luckeRRR ' Jasiek

' Jasiek Charles ' CREA ' Beauvois

' Beauvois Damien 'HyP' Souville

"It’s early days in the Valorant competitive scene and just as players are still figuring out optimal playstyles, so too are organizations iterating rapidly on team compositions," NiP said.

"In RHYME and luckeRRR we’ve found an exceptional mix of talent and drive to start our new team, and with the addition of an amazing trio in CREA, HyP and Fearoth, we have assembled one of the most promising lineups in the world."

Advertisement

HyP, RHYME and luckeRRR recently played together in the Vitality European Open, where they finished 2nd, losing to Oscar 'Mixwell' Canellas's G2 squad in the final.

Read More: Team Envy reveal Valorant roster with FNS

Jonas Gundersen, COO at Ninjas in Pyjamas, said, "adding the spice of the highest level of Overwatch competition through HyP makes for a really strong foundation. This squad has an extremely high skill ceiling, has already proven itself competitively, and fits very well into our vision for team chemistry and esports performance. I couldn’t be happier."

Valorant as an esport is still in its infancy, but with NiP joining the likes of G2, T1, Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Envy, Cloud9, FaZe Clan and more, the established esports giants clearly see a bright future for Riot's FPS.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the moves in Valorant esports with our teams and roster hub.