New Valorant rank system reportedly leaked ahead of Ignition Act 2

A more intricate ranking system is set to be implemented at the start of Valorant’s second act, and new leaks have revealed just how it will supposedly work.

Since the release of Valorant’s competitive playlist, avid players have been eager for a more fleshed out system. From Iron all the way through to Immortal, there are three tiers within each rank alongside Radiant for the most elite players in each region. According to new leaks, more tiers could be added soon.

Developers at Riot Games have already confirmed that changes are indeed on the way to Valorant’s ranked experience. While a mysterious icon slipped through the cracks on July 20, all new ranks won’t be the focus of the competitive overhaul. Instead, more tiers could soon be added within each rank, according to prominent data miner ‘ValorLeaks.’

Ignition's Act 1 is expected to end around August 2. With the next major update right around the corner, here’s an early rundown on how the leaked ranked system could work.

New Ranking System: Act Rank #VALORANT



~From what i can see, it seems that this will be a new Ranking system entering the game with the new Act. Ranks can go Up or Down, and have Levels ranging from 1 to 5. pic.twitter.com/3XJ90nz1rw — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) July 22, 2020

“Ranks can go Up or Down, and have Levels ranging from 1 to 5,” the leaker revealed. Expanding on the three levels for each rank in its current form, the Act 2 update appears to add more depth than ever before. Players also appear to be able to rank up within Radiant itself.

This could indicate that the best players in each region will have more to do upon reaching the game’s highest rank. Wins and losses might soon push the very best to all new placements within the Radiant rank.

Each rank appears to have its own unique border from Tier 1 all the way through to Tier 5. The starting tier is a basic triangle, while the fifth is a far more detailed design. These likely match the color of your corresponding rank as your progress in the competitive playlist.

Rather than receiving the same old progression arrows after each match, unique arrows are now set depending on your rank. Golden arrows for players in the Gold rank, red for Immortal, and so on.

A rank reset also seems to be on the way for Act 2 based on these leaks. The new format is labeled as an Act Rank. This implies that ranks will not carry through multiple Acts and instead, be reset with each major update.

Without official confirmation from Riot, however, do take these early leaks with a grain of salt. While these images were plucked directly from the game’s latest update, things could always change.

Keep your eyes peeled as more teasers are dropped in-game ahead of the August 2 update.