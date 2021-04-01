New Valorant map Foxtrot leaked early: release date, sound files, more - Dexerto

Early details surrounding Valorant’s next map appear to have slipped through the cracks ahead of an official announcement. From the new location to when it will be available, here’s everything there is to know.

When Valorant first launched, players were treated to just three maps in Haven, Bind, and Split. Since then, these layouts have seen a number of drastic changes, and two new locations have been added to the mix as well.

With Ascent and Icebox added in later updates, the total map count is now at five. However, Riot Games still isn’t truly satisfied with that number. Aiming to “accelerate the next few maps,” the devs feel “getting to seven is a good starting point.”

Just a few months after Icebox was rapidly pushed out, it now appears the next map could be arriving sooner than expected as well. Early leaks have revealed the first details of Valorant’s sixth map. Here’s what we know.

Valorant’s sixth map reportedly titled ‘Foxtrot’

No Pictures, no nothing just a name. — Valorant Dating Simulator Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 31, 2021

While early details remain scarce, one thing that has been locked in by multiple sources is the name of the next map. Keeping in line with simple, one-word names, Valorant’s sixth map is reportedly known as ‘Foxtrot.’

This information came to light on March 31, though ValorLeaks assured it was not part of any early April Fools pranks.

Foxtrot could just be a codename: After all, it’s the sixth letter in the NATO phonetic alphabet. However, if it does ship with that name, it could have sort of military theme.

Leaked Foxtrot loading music

New "Foxtrot" Unreleased Map Loading Music: Because of this audio, I highly assume the map will be tropical / exotic themed. pic.twitter.com/CxfLEXeKY4 — Valorant Express – Datamining (@ValorantExpress) March 31, 2021

Beyond the name itself being revealed early, leaks also gave us a first listen-in on new Valorant audio. Each map comes with its own unique theme upon loading in and it appears Foxtrot will be no different.

The leaked loading screen music came with a unique tropical-style theme with undeniable Valorant tones overlaid throughout.

This could point towards a more exotic location for the next map. Loading into a beach with this music in the background would fit just right.

Potential Foxtrot artwork in April Fools dating sim

The final piece of leaked intel comes as part of Riot’s reported April Fools gag this year. Agents of Romance is a tongue-in-cheek dating-sim with Valorant’s whimsical cast of characters.

As part of this joke, certain background art appears to have teased the next location in Valorant. While we see some familiar areas, one frame featuring Cypher appears to reveal a new tropical region.

Palm trees can be seen in the distance as Cypher traverses the beach for his own romantic reasons. This could be unique artwork just for the April Fools joke, but it could definitely be our first look at what’s to come in Foxtrot.

Next Valorant map release date

Outside of this leaked intel, nothing official has actually been shared by the developers just yet. That being said, we can still connect some dots and predict when map six will arrive.

With the next two additions being rushed ahead, there’s a good chance Foxtrot arrives rather soon. Icebox launched five months ago on October 13 as part of Episode One Act Three. If history is to repeat itself, Foxtrot could launch as part of Episode 2 Act 3.

The next Act kicks off on April 21, meaning Foxtrot could be right around the corner. Of course, we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from Riot. Foxtrot could still be a few months off, after all.

However, with information starting to slip through the cracks already, it’s safe to assume that we’ll see the next map sooner rather than later.