Valorant

New Valorant Escalation mode leaked: how it works, release date, more

Published: 16/Feb/2021 1:24

by Brad Norton
Riot Games

valorant act 2

Valorant’s first limited-time mode (LTM), Escalation, has slipped through the cracks ahead of an official unveiling. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming playlist.

Since the release of Valorant in June, we’ve seen just three standard modes in the game. There’s the regular plant and defuse game type along with Spike Rush and Deathmatch. Now, a fourth appears to be joining the mix, according to early leaks.

Escalation is allegedly the title of the upcoming mode.

Similar to more recent additions, it appears to be a fast-paced playlist emphasizing kills over all else. Moreover, it will also be the first LTM, meaning it won’t be a permanent fixture in Valorant.

From how the mode works, to when it will actually be available in-game, here’s everything we know about Valorant’s Escalation game mode.

How Escalation works in Valorant

If you’ve ever played Gun Game across a variety of FPS titles, you’ll feel right at home with Valorant’s new mode. Escalation is a new 5v5 LTM coming to Valorant, according to a leaked blog post that has since been translated. This playlist appears to have a heavy focus on out-slaying the competition.

The objective of the new mode is to advance through 12 Escalation Levels. In order to progress a level, simply wipe out enough enemies to reach the next tier. Each level provides a new weapon or ability, meaning your arsenal will constantly be changing throughout the match.

You might start with a Bucky, for instance. After a handful of eliminations, your weapon could automatically switch to an Operator. The first team to push through all 12 levels will be crowned the winner, or whichever team is further along when time expires.

While it’s a team-based mode on the surface, individual contribution is key. Your loadout will only advance if you’re finding enough kills to help the team. Four players on your squad could be wielding a Phantom while you’re stuck with a Shorty. 

On average, games can last roughly 7-9 minutes, according to the leaks. There is a strict 10-minute timer in place, however, to keep things moving.

Escalation will supposedly always begin in the exact same way. All players load in with Raze’s Rocket Launcher or a standard Phantom or Vandal. Level 2 is always either a Vandal or Phantom, according to the leaks. But from that Level 3 onwards, it’s a completely different ball game each time around.

From Level 3 through to Level 11, players can be handed a variety of weapons and abilities. The 12th and final level provides something a little weaker. Players will have to close out the match with anything from a Shock Dart, a knife, a Classic, or even a snowball thrower.

Valorant gameplay
Riot Games
All sorts of weapons and abilities will be available in this limited-time mode.

When will Escalation be available in Valorant?

Despite information leaking online, there’s currently no indication of when Escalation will be live in Valorant. Given Episode 2 of Act 2 is seemingly set to launch on March 2, there’s a chance Escalation coincides with this major update.

What we do know, however, is that the game mode will only be available for a limited time. A first of its kind for Valorant, players will only be able to jump in for a short period, rather than having access to the mode year-round. 

Overwatch

Overwatch announces new balance update designed by streamers & pros

Published: 16/Feb/2021 0:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch experimental mode
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch has announced that a huge future Experimental Mode will be designed entirely by streamers and pros who add their own unique balance changes to the game.

The announcement was first made by the Overwatch League, who revealed that come March, a panel of “experts” will be deciding the rules for a community tournament scheduled for March 27-28 played on the Experimental Card.

Since being added to the game, Overwatch’s Experimental Mode had been used to showcase future balance update over the PTR, but it has also had some more “out there” modes such as one tank per team or a revamped version of 2CP.

Jon Spector, Vice President of Overwatch esports took to Reddit to further explain what this new mode and tournament will entail.

OWL event schedule
Overwatch League
Overwatch has some cool events plans leading up to OWL Season 4.

“Just to clarify the question I’ve seen a bunch here already – we’re going to deputize a few pros and streamers to decide what balance changes they want to make on an experimental card and run this tournament on those settings,” he revealed.

Originally, some players on the site suspected that this could be a sign that some major new changes were on the way and the Experimental Mode would be used to showcase them, though that seems to not be the case.

As for whether any of the changes actually make it to the live game after the Experimental Mode, Jon Spector isn’t exactly ruling it out, but it seems like a bit of a pipe dream.

“Assuming they decide to make Genji do triple damage and double Zenyatta’s HP, it seems unlikely,” he commented.

Some streamers have already started throwing their name into the ring for helping design the Experimental Mode.

Florida Mayhem content creator Samito asked where one could “submit their resume” for the event.

Another Overwatch streamer, SVB was pleased that yet another community tournament was happening and hoped that the changes are actually legitimate instead of just being “memey sh*t.”

We’ll have to see what crazy buffs and nerfs streamers and pros end up coming up with and how serious they take this opportunity to either improve the game or make it way whackier.