New Valorant Agent REYNA revealed: Abilities, gameplay & lore

Agent 11 is coming to Valorant and Riot Games have finally revealed more about their Mexican one-woman-army as well as a first look into her abilities.

Just like with the other Agents in the game, Reyna will have a slight tweak to the HUD considering how two of her abilities are pooled together. If her brief Agent trailer was any indication, players will have to switch into the ‘carry’ mentality to make full use of her kit.

Reyna looks to have a heal, blind, and constantly regenerating lifebar, as long as the player hunts down another kill to their tally before the cooldown dwindles.

Reyna’s abilities

After her first kill onto Cypher, a purple orb drops from his body which Reyna can collect before it disappears. The Agent quickly made use of it with her Signature Ability to either collect it or trigger an in-game effect.

It’s unclear what her Sig. Ability does, but the display bar where the remaining Agents have been blanked out in the teaser, so it might have something to do with intel-gathering that we don’t know about yet.

Though it is clear that by using her ultimate called ‘Empress’ she regains her missing ability and her enemies gain a red highlight. With her ult activated, Reyna can heal up with a Combat Stim every kill she acquires with the potential of an Overheal.

Her Tactical Ability seems to be a mark that she can send through walls and leave hanging suspended in mid-air. After throwing her Tactical into Jett and Sage’s line of sight, they were glowing red before Reyna shot them down.

The Agent's presumed second signature ability is not used in the teaser, but it's likely that that will be a heal, presumably for teammates since she has a self-healing component with her Ult. If that’s the case, then she’ll have more dynamic than Sage’s ability since it might require her to get a kill for another heal slot.

Gameplay with Reyna’s abilities

In the trailer, Reyna is navigating a 1v5 on what looks to be the new map that Riot has been teasing. Reyna has capabilities in her kit that no other Agent has.

Because of her Empress ult, she can actually Overheal 50 HP, effectively giving her the chance for a regenerating Heavy Shield.

Players will be pressed for time to track down their next kill, seeing how it will refresh the ultimate’s active ability. This is reminiscent of Viper’s ultimate in which she has to stay within her plume of gas to keep it alive, however this Agent needs constant kills.

Reyna’s lore in Valorant

The newest Agent might be more of a hot-head than Phoenix, and with a sinister personality to compliment her blood-thirsty kit.

Reyna, which translates to ‘queen’ is Spanish, hails from Mexico and can be heard saying “give me your heart” after getting the kill onto Cypher in the teaser.

Upon activating her Empress ultimate and getting yet another kill, she says “they will suffer” and “more, more” when collecting a purple orb.

It sounds like Reyna was made to be one of the game’s more aggressive Agents, and players might have to play like it to unleash the upcoming character’s full potential.

There’s a lot more to find out about the bloodthirsty Reyna for players to find out about when Valorant officially launches on June 2.