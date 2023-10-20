New Valorant Agent Iso’s Aim Lab-inspired abilities have players conflicted

Riot Games dropped a gameplay trailer for the new Valorant Agent Iso and it has the community conflicted.

Riot revealed Iso’s abilities and backstory on October 20 in a cinematic trailer and announcement. The arrival of the new Duelist has come with some fanfare as players are excited to try out the Chinese Agent and his abilities. Some have compared Iso to anime characters in their reactions while the professional community seems more tempered on his reliability at the highest level of play.

Fans also got to see some gameplay from pros and content creators who played the new character earlier. Riot Games has now released its own gameplay trailer for the Agent and outlined the skill needed to pilot him as intended.

The video’s release has caused a stir in the Valorant community as players now see how Riot intends for them to use the Agent and his abilities. Some have even started to point out how one of his abilities makes it look like the popular aim trainer, Aim Lab.

“All these hours of Aim Labs is gonna come in handy now,” one social media user said.

Valorant community says Iso ability looks like Aim Lab

Iso’s Double Tap ability allows him to spawn an energy orb after killing an enemy that he can shoot to gain a shield that absorbs damage. In the gameplay trailer, Iso does look like he is playing a version of grid shot, an aim training game, in Aim Labs after killing an enemy in Valorant.

“Gridshot Garies, arise,” one user said online.

Not every player seems to be looking forward to playing an Agent whose kit revolves around precise aiming, however.

“Man how am I supposed to play this Duelist when you have no aim,” another user said.

Valorant does involve a fair bit of prices gunplay and aim, yet not every Agent’s abilities revolve around kills or aim. Even other Agents in the Duelist class, like Raze and Neon, rely on movement skills more than a player’s flicking ability.

Much of the Valorant community enjoyed the reveal of the Agent due to his swagger, looks, and anime inspiration. Whether those same fans will be able to play Iso to the best he can be remains to be seen.

Iso hits live servers with the Episode 7 Act II patch on October 31.