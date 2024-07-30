Nadeshot reveals insane five figure amount spent on Valorant skins

Nadeshot has revealed the insane amount of money he has spent on Valorant skins, totaling just more than $10,000, and he isn’t alone.

Buying and collecting skins in Valorant isn’t a cheap endeavor, as some premium bundles can go up for $100 or more, and with a new one released every other week, the costs sure do rack up.

Luckily, if you want to track your purchase history Riot does make it easy to find the total amount you’ve spent on Valorant (or any other Riot’s games for that matter). But you may not like the answer – 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot definitely didn’t.

In a clip from his stream which has since gone viral, Nadeshot decided to see just how much money he had spent on Valorant so far and instantly regretted it.

“This is the worst idea we truly have ever had, I think I’m gonna throw up,” he said, gagging at the amount.

So much has Nadeshot spent? A horrifying $10,398.96. When he showed his purchase history, it was seen that November 8, 2020, was his first time spending on Valorant, with Nadeshot dishing out $200 on the game. Later in December, he spent at least another $300.

So, if Nadeshot has been spending that amount regularly since late 2020, it shouldn’t be too surprising how he racked up the total amount.

However, it seems Nadeshot isn’t alone. Leaf, a professional player for G2 Esports, replied to the post, revealing his insane amount of $10,874.90.

“This is not a flex this is very depressing for me to look back at,” Leaf said about the amount spent.

It isn’t just internet personalities either, as posts responding to Nadeshot’s amount had people revealing their total. Some had nearly reached $10,000, whereas others had already well surpassed it.

Surprisingly, even if you were to spend 10 grand on Valorant, you still wouldn’t have most of the game’s skins – which shows just how expensive cosmetics are in the game.

But if you are wondering how to see your amount, you can check out our guide here.