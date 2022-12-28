NA Valorant Challengers League: Schedule, format and how to watch

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

Tier-two North American Valorant is heating up as the Challengers League approaches. Here is everything you need to know about this exciting tournament.

With the VCT Americas league limited to five NA-based organizations, several elite-level Valorant players were left out in the cold, unable to find opportunities in the region’s top competition. They now turn their attention to the Challengers League with hopes of securing promotion to Riot Games’ partner league.

Twelve North American teams will be competing in the Challengers League, which will be organized by Knights Arena. After a long and intense season spanning two splits, a mid-season event, and the playoffs, two teams will progress to the Americas Ascension tournament, where they will be joined by Brazilian and LATAM sides.

The names of the 12 teams competing in the Challengers League remain unclear, with six of the spots being filled through invites. Several big-name organizations, like G2 Esports, TSM, and The Guard, have assembled strong rosters as they took to take the Challengers League by storm.

Below you can find all you need to know about the NA Valorant Challengers League. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

NA Valorant Challengers League: How to watch

The Challengers League will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ Twitch and YouTube channels. We have embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

NA Valorant Challengers League: Format and schedule

The qualifying process for the Challengers League will begin on January 9 with the first of two open brackets, each featuring 256 teams. The qualifiers will begin with a best-of-three, single-elimination bracket until there are 32 teams left. Then, the tournament will be re-seeded and a lower bracket will be added.

The first open qualifier will be held between January 9 and 13 and will hand out four spots in the Challengers League. The second qualifier, scheduled for January 17-22, will offer just two spots.

The six qualified teams will join a roster of six invited teams in the Challengers League. There will be two splits, each featuring two groups of six teams and weekly matches. After the first split, the top eight teams will participate in a mid-season tournament, where more Challengers points will be on offer.

Knights & Riot Games There will be more points on offer as the season progresses

The groups will be reseeded for the second split, based on the points earned by the teams in the first split and the mid-season event. In the end, the eight teams with the most points accrued throughout the season will advance to the Challengers League Playoffs, where the top two will advance to the Ascension tournament.

Open Qualifier #1: January 9-13 (Four spots)

Open Qualifier #2: January 17-22 (Two spots)

Challengers League Split 1: February 1-March 17

Mid-Season Invitational: March 22-31

Challengers League Split 2: April 18-May 19

Challengers League Playoffs: May 31-June 10

NA Valorant Challengers League: Teams

The Valorant Challengers League will feature 12 teams, half of which are directly invited by Riot Games. The remaining six participants will be determined by a grueling open qualifier system with two 256-team brackets.

Riot Games is expected to reveal the list of teams invited to the Challengers League soon. The article will be updated upon further announcements.

Invited:

