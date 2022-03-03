Myth slams Valorant ‘snipers’ & toxic Twitch chat after abruptly ending stream

Popular Twitch streamer Myth dipped out on his stream early before he vented on toxic Valorant viewers and persistent stream snipers running amok.

Myth’s journey out of Platinum hit a snag after a routine stream sniper made his way into showed up in his games again.

“I have 2000 f**king viewers, just let me play the game,” he said. “Why am I dealing with this?! I’m going to kill my own stream to not have to deal with this.”

As a regular in Riot’s FPS, the streamer has attracted a lot of attention from the Valorant community throughout his career. But, at times, it can come with bad side effects.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not even a stream delay would help his cause, and he wasn’t too happy about putting out fires in his Twitch chat either.

“I’ll be playing Elden Ring tomorrow because I can’t play Valorant since I have dedicated stream snipers that get into every game I play,” he said. “Sorry for the abrupt ending today, it’s impossible to enjoy myself while playing when the odds are instantly stacked against me.

“Then I also have to deal with brain-dead chatters that flame me because I’m not doing good in a match and that think I should go play Fortnite. F**k you, suck my balls, you are worthless.”

Advertisement

The streamer wondered what title on Twitch he’d have to play to avoid stream snipers, and may have found a solution in FromSoftware’s latest release.

For the time being, Myth is gonna hop over to The Lands Between of Elden Ring where he’s not going to get sniped at the very least.

Then I also have to deal with brain dead chatters that flame me because im not doing good in a match and that think I should go play fortnite. Fuck you, suck my balls, you are worthless. — Myth (@Myth_) March 2, 2022

Aside from trolls in Myth’s stream, Riot Games have also been working to clamp down on harassers and abusive behavior in their titles.

It’s been a waiting game for players waiting for Riot to find a resolution to the rampant trolls. But, until then, big-name Twitch streamers like Myth might sit out on the title to avoid tilting in Valorant.