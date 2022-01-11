Mysterious Valorant ‘Wayfinder’ skin hints at League of Legends crossover

Valorant Episode 4, Act 1 makes doesn’t just add new Agent Neon to the game; it’s also accompanied by the mysterious Wayfinder Shorty skin, which doesn’t fit into the battle pass or any contracts.

Valorant Episode 4, Act 1 is set to kick off the next chapter of the Future Earth saga in style by adding highly anticipated Filipino Duelist Neon to the game, alongside a new battle pass and the insane Protocol skins.

While taking the speedy new agent for a spin on Riot Games‘ test server, however, we noticed that there’s a Shorty skin in the game’s skin inventory that doesn’t belong to either the battle pass, or Neon’s contract.

This is Valorant’s Wayfinder Shorty, and we have a few different ideas as to what it could be – and yes, one of them is a League of Legends crossover.

Mysterious Wayfinder Shorty skin found in Valorant

Decked out in a sleek black paint job with golden inlays and silver markings, the Wayfinder Shorty is quite the sight to behold. But what exactly is it doing in the game? The answer remains unknown, but could be attributed to several different things.

The first (and possibly least exciting) is a new Prime Gaming skin. Riot have confirmed that 2022’s Prime drops will include two weapon skins, so this may be the upcoming reward for January.

It could also be a teaser for the Agent who will follow in Neon’s footsteps or, going by the in-game timeline, a new map. Riot’s pattern for Valorant is usually two Agents then a map, and since we’ve had Chamber and Neon, a new map seems more likely.

Finally, this Wayfinder skin could herald a League of Legends crossover, especially considering the similarities between new Champion, Zeri, and Neon. Zeri’s splash art is decked out in a similar color scheme to what we see on the skin, as well as the decals on the side almost looking like ability icons.

This wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve seen League of Legends-inspired skins appear in Valorant, with LoL’s Sentinels of Light event gifting players some eerie-looking new cosmetics, and the release of Arcane dropping some Jinx-themed goodies.

With some clear resemblances between Neon and Zeri, we’ll just have to wait and see what this skin turns out to be. Until then, though, let your imaginations run wild – we certainly have!