Most Insane WTF Valorant moments so far

Valorant has had its fair share of “WTF” moments since its launch a year ago, from mid-game Vanguard bans to crazy plays. Here’s some of the best of them.

The WTF moments in Valorant extend far beyond the battlegrounds of Future Earth. It goes down into the core of the biggest personalities in the game, at some of the biggest events.

Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett’s unforgettable press conference antics at Masters Iceland had fans howling, while pro players being banned mid-scrim raised more than a few eyebrows in some of the game’s most insane moments yet.

