mixwell returns to G2 Valorant ahead of must-win VCT Stage 1 games

G2 Esports are reinstating Oscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas to its Valorant roster ahead of a tight schedule in EMEA VCT Stage 1 Challengers.

The Spaniard FPS veteran will replace Wassim ‘keloqz’ Cista on the team, reverting G2’s change just a month ago after crashing out of the first Stage 1 Challengers closed qualifier.

Keloqz returns to the G2 bench and will likely sit out the last three games in Group B. Žygimantas ‘nukkye’ Chmieliauskas is expected to retain the in-game leading role as G2’s team captain returns to the starting lineup.

Mixwell returns to G2 Valorant

With mixwell coming back to the active roster, Keloqz will be moved to the bench. — G2 Esports (@G2esports) February 23, 2022

The club announced miwell’s return with a simple ‘I’m back’ message on February 23, four days ahead of its next VCT outing.

G2’s team will largely remain unchanged after the move, which will see the 26-year-old back on the team. Ahead of the move, mixwell was allowed to field other offers from teams in light of being benched.

But a search for a new team has been put on hold, for now, since the former CSGO pro has his eyes on getting G2 qualified for the next phase of VCT.

“As you can see, I am returning to the primary [G2] team,” mixwell said after the announcement. “I’m really content.

“I also wanted to give all my support to keloqz. The day [I was benched], he called me on the phone and he was concerned for me since day one. I consider him a brother in esports, and wish him the best.”

mixwell will now be tasked to get G2 across the finish line while staring down the barrel of three must-win games.

G2 Esports (1-1) are fourth in Group B and sit just outside of qualification. The team will play its next match vs. BBL (0-2) on Feb 26 ahead of its last two fixtures against reigning Valorant Champions Acend (1-1) and current group leaders Guild (2-0).