Mixwell open to offers for a new team after being benched from G2 Valorant roster

After being swapped out of G2’s starting roster for Wassim ‘keloqz’ Cista earlier in January, Oscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho has officially been benched from the roster as of January 25, and is allowed to explore other options with a new organization.

The return of keloqz to replace mixwell as the team’s starting dualist earlier in January sent shockwaves through the Valorant community. Today, mixwell confirmed via Twitter that the move would be permanent, and that he was “open to all offers” to continue competing.

I'm officially benched from G2. I have permission to search for options and I'm open to any offers. For more information, please contact G2's Valorant Esports Manager @knok1 ([email protected]) — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) January 25, 2022

Mixwell was G2’s first Valorant player, signed in June of 2020, and has been an instrumental member of the organization since then.

G2’s recent performances

G2’s Valorant roster have been one of the most successful teams in the European circuit, however their performance recently has been less than stellar. They were eliminated in the first round of the lower bracket at the first European closed qualifiers for VCT 2022 by Alliance.

The decision to swap Mixwell and keloqz came just 24 hours after this loss, but Mixwell’s benching was not made official until today. The team won the second European closed qualifier with keloqz at the helm, and qualified to EMEA Challengers 1 in February.

Potential interest in Mixwell

With all teams for the first EMEA Challengers locked in as of January 23, Mixwell will likely be unable to compete in the tournament. However, there have already been teams that have expressed interest in the player, most notably Spanish organization KOI.

In an episode of KOI’s talk show ‘Discutiendo Tranquilamente’, Ibai said that he had “made enquiries” about Mixwell’s situation with G2 to CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez. At the time, Ibai clarified that KOI were “keeping an eye” on the situation, but that ultimately they would “have to wait” for G2 to make a move.

It’s expected that KOI will be invited to compete in the Spanish division of the new Valorant Regional League system. It is as yet unclear as to whether they hold a continued interest in acquiring Mixwell for their starting roster.