MaKo believes DRX Valorant teammate will break through in VCT Pacific league

In a broadcast segment in which Valorant players ate spicy noodles for the VCT Pacific league, DRX’s Kim ‘MaKo’ Myeong-kwan said he thinks the team’s newest signing has a chance to have a breakout season once the competition starts.

DRX has largely kept its roster intact since its inception at the start of Valorant competition. In the 2022-23 off-season, the team decided to bring in a sixth player, Jung ‘Foxy9’ Jae-sung, who had previously played in South Korea and Japan.

DRX IGL Kim ‘stax’ Gu-taek teased that the player might get a start for the team at VCT LOCK//IN, but Foxy9 never saw the stage as his new team placed third.

In a content segment for the VCT Pacific league, DRX’s MaKo revealed that he thinks the new player has a chance at having a breakout season in the competition.

MaKo hypes on DRX’s newest Valorant player

“We had Foxy9 at the LOCK//IN competition. He’s got explosive power that we cannot stop,” MaKo said.

“He’s very on the ball, there’s a lot to look forward to and I think he’s going to spread his wings in the VCT Pacific.”

While he has been praised by arguably DRX’s best player, fans and analysts have yet to see Foxy9 in action with DRX in a meaningful match. The teenager has played in a few off-season matches for the team, he has a 5-0 record as a starter but has yet to appear in VCT competition.

DRX’s head coach said after the team’s run at LOCK//IN that Foxy9 could start over any player and that fans shouldn’t expect him to come in just for Kim ‘Zest’ Gi-seok (who he started over during the off-season).

Foxy9 has primarily been a Duelist player for most of his career, with Jett and Raze as his most-played Agents by far. At LOCK//IN, Byung-chul ‘BuZz’ Yu took over Duelist duties for the team but DRX could be switching their roles around for the league as BuZz picked up the flex role in the off-season while playing with Foxy9.

Fans will have to wait and see if Foxy9 will get tapped for a starting spot in the VCT Pacific league