How to watch LVL Clash 2 Valorant tournament: streams, schedule, teams

The LVL Clash 2 Valorant Ignition Series event marks the final event in the tournament series for Europe. 16 of the region’s best teams ⁠— from proven talents to up-and-comers ⁠— will battle it out for €15,000 and regional glory.

European Valorant has been dominated by one force ⁠— G2 Esports. They’ve hardly been challenged, having only lost one best of three across all the previous Ignition Series events.

Could the balance of power shift just as the Ignition chapter ends? Teams will have one more chance in LVL Clash 2. Following on from the successful first clash in beta, there’s even more on the line this time around.

With almost double the prize pool on offer ⁠— €15,000 ⁠— and plenty of bragging rights, this is arguably the most important event in European Valorant so far. Will someone, like Liquid or FPX, buck the trend? Or will G2 remain Europe’s top dogs? Let’s take a look before action kicks off on August 28.

LVL Clash 2 stream

LVL Clash 2 will be streamed on the LVL Global Twitch account. Given the condensed schedule of games, there could be some community casters to get some matches off-stream, but this is yet to be confirmed. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the LVL Global stream below.

Who is playing in LVL Clash 2?

16 of the best Valorant teams in Europe will take battle in LVL Clash 2, split into four groups. 13 of the teams, including Liquid, G2 Esports, BIG, Ninjas in Pyjamas, FPX, Giants Gaming, and BBL Esports have been invited.

Valorando ⁠— a German squad ⁠— were invited after taking home the beta tournament. Angry Titans and Wave Esports qualified through the Contenders Cup on August 23.

Advertisement

The four groups for LVL Clash 2 are yet to be decided. We will update you once they’ve been seeded.

LVL Clash 2 schedule and results

The schedule for LVL Clash 2 hasn’t been released yet, but there’s some info that we do know. First, the tournament is going to run over two days: August 28 and 29. It's likely the group stage will be on one day, and the top 8 playoffs the next.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the playoffs after playing a GSL-style bracket. It’s a pretty condensed schedule, so it’s unlikely all games will be streamed. As per usual, we will keep you updated if more information comes to light.