Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational: Results, schedule and stream

Content creators Ludwig Ahgren and Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik are teaming up for a Valorant invitational for the esport’s offseason period. Here is everything you need to know about the LAN event.

The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational is part of the official Riot Games offseason tournament calendar and will kick off the 2023 Valorant esports season in style. The tournament’s initial announcement says that the invitational will bring together the best Valorant teams and biggest creators in the space for a two-day LAN event.

The invitational is set to start on January 14 and will feature international teams as well as creator exhibition matches with the two hosts and other streamers.

Sentinels Twitter tarik joined Sentinels as a creator in August.

The two creators are also no strangers to hosting events together. Ludwig and tarik just hosted a separate Valorant invitational, The Lil Bro Cup, consisting of pro players and creators on teams drafted by other pro players.

Ludwig x Tarik invitational: Stream

tarik has confirmed that he and Ludwig will be streaming the tournament. Ludwig will be doing it on his YouTube channel, while tarik will be streaming the action on Twitch.

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational: Format and schedule

The tournament will take place between January 14 and 15 is Los Angeles. The event will feature a double-elimination bracket, with all matches being best-of-three series, with the exception of the upper bracket final, which will be a single-map affair.

According to tarik, the tournament will be played in a casual setting, similar to Beyond the Summit’s popular cs_summit events, though it will still feature a $50,000 prize pool to spice things up.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Day 1 (January 14)

Stage Match PT ET GMT Upper Semis T1 1-2 The Guard 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Upper Semis Sentinels 2-0 TSM 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Upper Final The Guard 16-14 Sentinels 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Lower Round 1 T1 vs TSM 5 PM 8 PM 1 AM

Day 2 (January 15)

Stage Match PT ET GMT Lower Final Sentinels vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Showmatch OfflineTV vs Mogul Moves 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Grand Final The Guard vs TBD 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational: Teams

The Ludwig x Tarik Invitational will feature four teams, including VCT Americas partner Sentinels and VCT Pacific side T1. Rounding out the roster will be two NA Challengers invitees: The Guard, and TSM.

Sentinels and T1 will be making their first appearance after making multiple changes in the off-season. They will use this tournament as preparation for the first major tournament of the year, VCT LOCK//IN Brazil.

Team Players Sentinels TenZ, zekken, depph, Sacy, pANcada, SicK T1 xeta, Munchkin, ban, Sayaplayer, Carpe, Beojum The Guard valyn, neT, JonahP, trent, tex TSM seven, corey, gMd, hazed, NaturE

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational: Final standings

Below you can find the prize pool distribution and the final standings.