LOUD actually asked Valorant Champions crowd to “please cheer” for them

LOUD defeated OpTic Gaming 2-0 in the upper bracket final at Valorant Champions 2022 and were met with little celebration from the Turkish crowd, so their IGL asked the fans to cheer for the Brazilian team in the post-match press conference.

LOUD and OpTic faced off in their fifth matchup of the year at Valorant Champions with the Brazilian side taking the win to advance to the grand final. In their matchup opposite the Turkish crowd, OpTic was the team that received cheers while LOUD were generally met with silence.

After the Brazilian team defeated the North Americans 2-0, much of the Turkish and traveling Valorant fans left the stage area or remained silent during the celebration. In the post-match press conference, LOUD’s IGL Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro was asked about his thoughts on Turkey and the fans at the event.

“I mean the crowd was really against us… We love you guys, please cheer for us,” Saadhak said with a laugh.

LOUD against the crowd at Valorant Champions

LOUD has not gotten the same cheers and chants as other teams at Valorant Champions.

The Turkish crowd has cheered and chanted for Fnatic, who have a Turkish player, and other EMEA teams and big name brands like OpTic. Even the South Korean squad DRX had fans travel and has turned some of the crowd their way so far at the tournament.

But teams like LOUD and North America’s XSET have mostly been met with silence from the Turkish fans.

“It’s really sad to go win and everyone is just silent,” Saadhak said.

LOUD will go on to their second international grand final of the year after making top two at Masters Iceland. The team may have to wait for one more event before hearing cheers and chants from fans as the Valorant Champions Tour Kickoff tournament in 2023 is set to take place in Brazil.