Liquid vs G2: The battle for Europe’s Valorant crown - Dexerto

G2 Esports & Team Liquid are two of the biggest European orgs, but they’ve booth took a tumble down the Valorant Champions Tour rankings after a set of shock results.

With the honour of representing Europe in Iceland for the Stage 2 Masters on the line, the teams have certainly got some work to do to get back to the top of their game.

Despite both teams having equal aspirations, in 2020, G2 was at the top of their game, and Liquid was barely able to keep up behind them.

After poor results in VCT’s first stage, though, both are floundering; being overtaken by the rest of their region. Both teams suffer from an arguably stagnant playstyle.

While other teams have evolved to a meta that’s much more reliant on utility, G2 and Liquid are sticking with Duelists like Jett. Though Jett’s skills dominate in the North American scene, she isn’t seen as often in Europe’s teams.

Liquid has attempted to solve their issues with a roster swap by introducing some firepower through Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen, who’s been coming in to top frag. This meant that their IGL, Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles was benched, however, and the team suffered from a lack of direction in the Challengers 3 Open Qualifiers.

G2 has also made roster changes this year, too, bringing in former Fortnite pro, Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt. With a more supportive playstyle, he often utilizes Breach and Sage to set his teams up for success.

While both teams undoubtedly have their strengths and weaknesses, fans everywhere are awaiting a return to form. Will Liquid or G2 come out on top, taking pole position in Europe?

Whatever happens at Stage 2 Masters, it’s truly going to be an event for the ages.

